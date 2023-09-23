MACC arrests former pol-sec to senior minister, company owner for alleged RM80 mln book printing graft

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 23): A former political secretary to a former senior minister was one of the two individuals arrested yesterday by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on suspicion of soliciting and receiving bribes

According to sources, the act of corruption was in exchange for the approval of a book printing project worth about RM80 million involving a ministry through direct negotiations.

“The first suspect is a former political secretary in his 20s while the second suspect is a company owner in his late 50s.

“They are suspected to have colluded with the former senior minister by soliciting and accepting bribes from the contractor through the second suspect’s company in exchange for approving the project,” the source said in a statement today.

According to MACC, both individuals were arrested at MACC headquarters in Putrajaya at around 11pm after giving their statements and have been remanded for four days until Sept 26.

Meanwhile, MACC deputy chief commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya, who confirmed the arrests, said investigations were carried out under Section 16(a)(B) of the MACC 2009 Act. – Bernama