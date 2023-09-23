Malaysian Armed Forces to set up 19 new border control posts in S’wak, Sabah

BALAI RINGIN (Sept 23): The Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) has planned to set up additional 19 border control posts in Sarawak and Sabah, said Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari.

He said the plan would involve the constructions of 14 new border control posts in Sarawak and five in Sabah.

Adding on, he remarked that the projects would be carried out in stages, with the expected completion time by 2025.

“Overall, we expect a total of 36 border control posts to be operational by the end of 2025,” Adly said at a press conference after his work visit to Balai Ringin Tactical Headquarters camp here.

Adly then emphasised the significant role played by the Sarawak government, especially in terms of providing land for the development of the border control posts.

With the RM69.7 million-allocation from the federal government under the 12th Malaysia Plan and the assistance from the state government, he said these had contributed to the successful implementation of the control posts.

ATM, he added, had taken into account the Sarawak-Kalimantan border security measures, following the development of Indonesia’s new capital, Nusantara.

“We have monitored (these developments) from time to time, and the requirements depend largely on assessments from our end users, as well as our armed forces.

“So, we will receive information from the ministry from time to time and if there are additional needs, including from the state government itself; we will make assessments and those needs will be prioritised,” he asserted.