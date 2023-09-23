MP calls for cancer treatment centre in Sibu

SIBU (Sept 23): The state government has been called on to consider setting up a medical centre for cancer treatment in Sibu.

In a press statement yesterday, Sibu MP Oscar Ling said there was an urgent need for such an establishment to provide greater medical care to people of central Sarawak and to relieve them of the financial burden of travelling to Kuching to obtain treatment.

In addition, having the medical centre in Sibu would relieve the medical centres in Kuching of the load of taking many patients, he said.

“Kuching already has full-fledged cancer treatment centres in both public and private sectors, but in Sibu, there is a serious lack of such medical service.

“Considering the large population in central Sarawak, it definitely needs such a treatment and research centre.

“We have absolutely nothing to lose to have another treatment centre outside Kuching.”

Ling said he had already made this appeal to the federal Health Ministry.

He said there was no radiotherapy treatment available in Sibu Hospital and cancer patients would have to fly to Kuching for the treatment, which meant heavy financial burden for patients in the low-income group.

The Sibu MP said he understood that there was someone who would donate a plot of land for a cancer treatment centre here, and the government should grab the chance.

As a matter of urgency, he disclosed that the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine here was wearing out and was affecting diagnosis.

Though Sarawak Heart Centre had donated an MRI machine, he said the machine was in Singapore.

“We need to transport it to Sibu Hospital. It is expected to be in operation next year.”