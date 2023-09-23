Nanta visits collapsed bridge in Song for inspection

KAPIT (Sept 23): Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi on Friday paid a site visit to inspect the collapsed Musah Bridge in Song.

The Kapit MP was briefed by Kapit Divisional Engineer Ir Jawa Gar on the bridge, which collapsed at 9.30pm on Thursday.

From the briefing, it was learnt that the bridge is one of the major bridges along the proposed Jalan SMK Katibas-Nanga Musah, which is a government road under the Sarawak Public Works Department.

Jawa told Nanta, Katibas assemblyman Lidam Assan, Song District Officer Harry Bruce and political secretary to the Works Ministry Ambrose Abong Bugek that JKR Kapit has filed an immediate report to JKR headquarters on their findings.

“JKR Kapit has requested specialists from the Sarawak JKR headquarters to come over to investigate the collapsed bridge and propose how to rectify. For an immediate solution, JKR Kapit has proposed to divert the road towards the longhouse and construct a bailey bridge and approach road to bypass the bridge.

“However, the landowner must give consent to allow us to construct the bailey bridge for temporary access while waiting for the collapsed bridge to be fixed, which may take some time,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Lidam said the collapse of the bridge has denied many people from coming down to Song Bazaar.

Harry said that as the chairman of the Song District Disaster Committee, he is working closely with JKR Kapit to compile a report of the collapsed bridge to be submitted to the Kapit Resident for action.