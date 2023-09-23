New system for S’wak Native status a progressive move, says social activist

KUCHING (Sept 23): The approval of the Interpretation (Amendment) Bill 2022 by the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly (DUN) is a progressive move to promote harmony, diversity and unity of all ethnic groups and races in the state, said social activist Voon Shiak Ni.

The native status of children from mixed parentage will ease a lot of formidable hurdles and problems affecting families of mixed marriages and one such problem is the issue of inheritance especially if the father of the child is Chinese, she said in a statement.

“It is not disputed that mixed marriages are common in Sarawak and there is a sizeable population and younger generation from mixed parentage.

“As a lawyer in Sarawak, our legal firm has come across unresolved issues affecting inheritance of land by children from mixed parentage as children bearing Chinese names cannot inherit native lands owned by a native mother and this is a big concern for families of mixed parentage,” she said.

Voon said the state Land and Survey Department requires transferees of land categorised as native land to submit their birth certificates to prove that both their parents are natives of Sarawak.

“With the approval of the new bill which recognises all children of mixed parentage as natives, it will resolve all the hurdles of inheritance of mixed parentage and children will be allowed to inherit and own native land,” she said.

She applauded the state government for the new bill but added: “We are still awaiting the details of the requirement and the criteria for the application of native status and the detailed procedure for the application.

She said they are hopeful that it will be a hassle-free process and the process be made easier than the process of application for Sarawakian status by virtue of marriage which is long and tedious and takes years.

Applications for recognition as a Native of Sarawak can be made at any district office in the state from Nov 1, 2023, with a fee of RM100 per application.

The state government will establish a committee headed by State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki to consider the applications.

For any person to be recognised as a Native of Sarawak, he or she must be a Malaysian citizen, a natural born child of a person of a race indigenous to Sarawak, and one of his or her parents is a person of a race indigenous to Sarawak.