No party can dominate Sabah anymore – Joachim

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 23): It is unlikely any party can dominate the entire Sabah like in the era of Usno, Berjaya and PBS, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam.

With the current political situation, Joachim who is also PBS deputy president said the party members have to be realistic in their struggle.

“We have to accept that we need to have comrades in arms to jointly lead the government in the future. We need to strengthen our collaboration with GRS and the top leadership of PBS is fully committed to working with GRS in the next election.

“This approach is very important so that we convey it to the grassroots level to avoid confusion among PBS and GRS supporters,” he said when launching the joint opening of PBS women and youth congress on Saturday.

Meanwhile, commenting on the merger proposal between PBS and Sabah STAR, Joachim said the party leaderships are leaving it to their delegates at the congress to decide on a mechanism that might see a decision for a merger or closer working relations.

“With regard to the proposal announced by Sabah STAR, I am giving the space to the youth and women representatives to discuss.

“What is very clear is that we in PBS will give unwavering assurances about cooperation within GRS coalition of which PBS and Sabah STAR are important components.

“I suggest that we can cooperate more closely with Sabah STAR because they actually started from PBS and their struggle is also not far from our struggle,” he said.

Joachim also added the young generation of PBS is the trustee of party.

The youth, he said, is a valuable asset in any political party, and in PBS, the leaderships value their roles.

“You are the continuation of our struggle, and this responsibility is not something light.

“However, we are confident that you have the potential and ability to take this state to a higher level,” he said.