Police investigating China tourists’ hidden camera claim

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 23): Police are investigating a report from a China couple who claimed to have found a hidden camera installed in a socket at a homestay here in the state capital.

Kota Kinabalu police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said an investigation paper had been opened on the report lodged by the tourists on Sept 7.

Zaidi said police were trying to identify the suspect and the case is being investigated under Section 509 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, Zaidi denied that police have instructed the complainants to delete the posting of the incident in social media.

He urged anyone with information of the case to assist in police investigation or contact investigating officer DSP Khairul Shah Peri at 011-2669 1994.