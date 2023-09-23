Premier: PBB remains committed in safeguarding Sarawak’s rights

KUCHING (Sept 23): The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) remains resolute in its commitment to safeguard Sarawak’s rights while relying on a foundation of four pivotal documents, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

According to the PBB president, the Federal Constitution of Malaysia, Constitution of Sarawak, Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), and the Cobbold Commission Report are the four documents guiding PBB’s mission to protect Sarawak’s interests within Malaysia.

These documents, he said, provide the legal framework and historical context for Sarawak’s position within the federation.

“Our party, PBB, defends our rights not out of regionalism but rather grounded in these four documents. Tidak lebih, tidak kurang (Not more, not less).

“We must have the spirit of struggle based on facts and our rights included in these four bibles,” he said in his officiating speech during the Special PBB Convention Kuching Zone 2023 here today.

Abang Johari also emphasised the need for continuity and leadership dedicated to Sarawak’s interests within PBB.

He underscored the importance of nurturing young leaders to carry forward the party’s mission effectively.

“Our journey is long, leaders change, but the spirit of defending Sarawak must remain within PBB. Therefore, we must always be ready to groom our next generation of leaders.

“Alhamdullilah, I was trained by leaders who came before me, and we in PBB seldom had disagreements among ourselves,” he said.

Addressing potential jealousy or rivalry within the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition, Abang Johari stressed the importance of unity and sincerity among coalition members.

“Nevertheless, we must stay to our responsibility, nothing personal. We must strive for Sarawak, and in GPS we must serve sincerely among us and other parties forming this coalition.

“I am just happy to note that PBB remains dominant in fostering the culture of trust among us,” he added.