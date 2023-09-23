Premier: Sarawak owns rights over its carbon capture, not Putrajaya

KUCHING (Sept 23): The federal government has no authority over Sarawak’s right to capture and store its own carbon, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the only authority the federal government has over its carbon is the setting up of the parameters and legislation for carbon trading.

“The federal government has no authority. The federal government can only authorise in terms of regulated trading under international protocol.

“However, the right to capture and store carbon belongs to Sarawak. PBB (Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu) must defend that right,” he said.

He was speaking at the PBB Kuching Zone Convention officiating ceremony at Hikmah Exchange here today.

Citing Article 95E (2) of the Federal Constitution, he further explained that the federal government has no right to question Sarawak on its possession of carbon.

He argued this is because carbon has been gazetted under the Sarawak Land Code.

“Subject to Clause (5), under Article 91 and under Article said, the State Government shall not be required to follow the policy formulated by the National Land Council or by the National Council for Local Government, as the case may be, but the representative of the State shall not be entitled to vote on questions before the Council.

“Meaning, anything to do with land is the right of the State. Therefore, it is the right of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), the right of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS). No question.

“Carbon is included under the Sarawak Land Code, meaning carbon trading is ours, and it is not a shared right as what has been claimed by certain quarters,” he said, iterating that the federal government has no right to interfere with Sarawak’s carbon.

He also questioned the federal government over its proposal in the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) to only have one Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) hub in Sarawak.

Citing the NETR, he said the roadmap wants to build three carbon storage hubs with two located in Peninsular Malaysia.

He pointed out despite Sarawak’s huge contribution in spearheading CCUS in the country, only one hub has been proposed in the state.

According to him, Sarawak has identified three locations for CCUS with a total capacity of one billion tonnes of carbon storage.

“I have seen and read the supposedly what we call the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR). I had downloaded the NETR and it stated that there are three locations that have been identified for the national carbon storage hubs, of which two in Malaya and one carbon storage in Sarawak.

“It cannot be like this. We have identified three locations for carbon storage. And we have one billion tonnes of space for carbon storage,” he said.