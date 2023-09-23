Premier: Sarawak to build shared labs in every district for science, technology education

KUCHING (Sept 23): The Sarawak government will build shared laboratories in every district across the state for the development of science and technology education, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said such initiative is vital as science and technology education is a driver for economic growth and the overall development of the state.

“Our schools, with the exception of science schools, currently lack laboratory facilities. We used to have laboratories for biology, chemistry and physics. Now, we rely solely on textbooks, which lack practicality.

“This is why, when I met the federal cabinet, I stressed the need for laboratories. Sarawak is ready to take the lead if necessary,” he said during the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Special Convention Kuching Zone 2023 held at Hikmah Exchange here today.

Highlighting the achievements of Sarawak, Abang Johari said Sarawak had gone from being behind to being at the forefront, with the World Bank recognising Sarawak as a high-income state based on the gross national income (GNI) per capita, even before 2030.

However, he also acknowledged the need for inclusive growth.

“Our goal is to ensure that even people in rural areas experience an increase in their incomes.

“Currently, our average household income stands at RM7,000, which is still low. To address this, we must boost productivity through education and talent development,” he said.

The problem that Sarawak is facing now, according to Abang Johari, is in developing talents is the low enrolment in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields.

“Without a solid foundation in mathematics, we cannot perform calculations, and without a grasp of science, we cannot discuss topics like carbon emissions. Physics is essential for engineering, and this is where Bumiputera students lag behind,” he said.

To tackle this issue head-on, he said Sarawak had established the Centre of Technical Excellence Sarawak (Centexs) – an initiative aimed at strengthening STEM education.

“Centexs is a state government initiative, and it is here to train our children,” he added.

To further empower Bumiputera students in STEM courses, Abang Johari emphasised the need for laboratories in schools to provide students with practical learning experiences.

“We need laboratories in our schools. If the federal government is slow to act, we will build shared laboratories across Sarawak to ensure that schools have access to basic laboratory facilities, particularly for STEM subjects,” he said.