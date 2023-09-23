Road from Jln McDougall to Padang Merdeka temporarily closed for Maulidur Rasul parade

KUCHING (Sept 23): The road from Jalan McDougall to Padang Merdeka has been closed temporarily since yesterday (Sept 22) to facilitate necessary preparations for the coming Maulidur Rasul parade scheduled for Sept 28.

Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said the road closure will remain in effect until the event concludes that day.

“Rehearsals are scheduled to take place on September 26 at 8am,” he added.

Ahsmon said motorists heading towards Padang Merdeka from Jalan McDougall are advised to make a U-turn in front of Plaza Aurora.

Additionally, all motorists are urged not to park their vehicles along the roadside there during this period.

For inquiries or further information, concerned individuals can contact the Kuching District Traffic Investigation and Enforcement at 082-259900.