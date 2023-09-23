Rob Nevis: Making waves promoting Sarawak on film

I HAD first met Sri Lankan film-maker Rob Nevis in May 2000 when he was part of 20 or so film crew brought in by film producer and director Chandran Rutnam for the location shoot of ‘The Sleeping Dictionary’.

His first job was a standby props person in the Art Department, and he had worked closely with my associate Adrian Cornelius and my daughter Dyan Ong who were both in the Art Department under British production designer Simon Holland (‘Greystoke: Legend of Tarzan’, and ‘Emerald Forest’).

In 2018, Rob co-produced and executive produced with Ahmad Yazid, a two-part documentary on the 100 years of the history of Sarawak – the first part being ‘Journey to Independence’ and second, ‘Formation of Malaysia’ – they had formed the ‘Road to Nationhood’ series specially produced for the History Channel.

For this, Rob had interviewed my late father Ong Kee Bian together with imminent personalities such as Tan Sri Datuk Amar Bujang Mohd Nor, Tan Sri Datuk Amar Leonard Linggi Jugah, Tan Sri Datuk Amar Leo Moggie, and Jason Brooke.

Rob has been very busy in the last two decades doing his best to promote features, television shows and documentaries to highlight the history, wonders and natural beauty of Sarawak as a film location. He has been luckier than most, having experienced the international movie industry and combined with his extensive knowledge of film-making in both Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia.

He is extremely grateful to his mentor, the world-famous Sri Lankan film producer and director Chandran Rutnam who had been personally responsible for bringing Steven Spielberg to Sri Lanka in 1984 to shoot a major part of ‘Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom’.

Rob recalled how Rutnam gave him his start: “I started at the very bottom of the pecking order – as an extra – on the television series ‘Lord Mountbatten: The Last Viceroy’ shot in 1984 in Colombo. Four years later, in 1988, I was to become the youngest costume designer on a Hollywood movie called ‘The Iron Triangle’ – a Vietnam war epic shot entirely in Sri Lanka and starring Beau Bridges, Oscar winner Dr Haing S Ngor, and French rock star Johnny Hallyday.

“I remember myself being involved in the locations recce for this movie, with its working title of ‘Brothers’ in early 1988, right after we had finished ‘Farewell to the King’ in late 1987; we had found all the 17 locations throughout Kuching that were approved and greenlit by the director, producer and production designer, but the mMeteorological stats for the past 10 years had deterred the studio from risking shooting it here during the months of February to May, as the historical rainfall figures were extremely wet.

“In the movies, it’s costly to shut down shoot during rainy days, especially for such a production involving 80 per cent outdoor scenes.

“So they had gone to Sri Lanka instead, despite the higher insurance costs and risks of an all-out war (at the time, the Tamil Tigers were involved in a long-running civil war with the government forces.”

Rob also confided in me that we could have met in 1987 during the shoot of ‘Farewell to the King’ as he was already picked to join the Sri Lankan film crew brought in by Chandran Rutnam, but he was turned back at Singapore due to a passport/immigration issue.

I remember this incident rather vividly as at the same time, we had immense problems with the local Immigration authorities as they did not want to issue a work visa for a supporting actor, Marius Weyers (of ‘The Gods Must be Crazy’ fame) as he was holding a South African passport.

At the time, due to the apartheid policy there, Malaysia had banned all South African passport holders (today, only Israel remains on the list).

In 2001, Rob had returned to work with me again on the IFC Danish-British co-production ‘The Intended’, co-written and directed by Danish ‘Dogma-fame’ Kristian Levring: this time, as a standby props person.

Our main sets were at a Siburan durian farm, in Matang and Bau areas, as well as various other upcountry spots within an hour’s reach of Kuching.

I was the production manager, a rather late appointment after an expatriate who had earlier ran the show was fired for threatening the life of a crew member.

Producers Malene Blenkov and Patricia Kruijer had picked (of all places) a massive durian farm tucked away on a hilly remote area a couple of miles behind Siburan town (then controlled village) at Mile 17 off Kuching. It was supposed to stand in for Belgian Congo in the 1930s.

The script and storyline was very dark ‘noirish’ and was inspired by Joseph Conrad novels.

Sure enough, halfway through the shoot, we were met by that year’s bumper-crop durian season!

To get to the main set, where we had constructed a few buildings, structures and even a cemetery, we had to navigate every morning walking under durian trees with fruits falling on top of us – a few had actually landed just a couple of steps ahead or by the side of a crew member or talent!

We had no alternative but to rent massive nets (we found them at the Royal Airforce) where they had those camouflage nettings. We hung them all the way along the route just to protect any crew or cast from being knocked out by the falling durians.

The locals were ecstatic when one fell within reach – the foreigners could not get away fast enough from the smell!

For the areas not covered by the nets, we had issued heavy duty construction helmets to all the crew and cast members.

Rob had returned to shoot another telemovie called ‘Rejang’ for Astro Ria in 2007 – he had written the script based on and inspired by ‘Bujang Senang’.

After a break, he had returned in 2018 with the Rack Focus Films team to shoot the two-part documentary series ‘Road to National: Sarawak Reclaimed’ for which re-enactments were filmed locally, with local talents Ernesto Kalum, Ivan Evetrovics, Giovanni Fiocco, Robert Raymer, Janeshah Chin and Leomuamoko Oei playing small parts.

Producers Ahmad Yazid and Lydia Lubon had conducted the interviews with prominent figures from Sarawak’s past.

The series was originally televised on Nat-Geo Asia and Astro Channels – it is currently being shown again on TV Sarawak (TVS).

Rob’s latest project where he is co-producer is called ‘Pejalai Kamek Orang’ (My People’s Journey) hosted by Tony Eusoff, produced by Ahmad Yazid, and directed by Lourdes Gason Paul, which is currently being aired over TVS.

The show was videographed by Kuching-based Mark Nyambang and Luke Staba – catch it on TVS every Wednesday at 8.30pm.

I was interviewed by Tony for a short segment of it – talking about the early days and the formation of Sarawak’s first political party Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) through the eyes of its founder, my uncle Tan Sri Ong Kee Hui.

My segment is to be telecast as Episode #10 this Sept 27, on TVS at 8.30pm.

Rob concludes on a highly positive note – his romance and enchantment with Sarawak is far from over.

He is currently hard at work doing research on developing a travel series specially for a younger audience.

Other than that, he prefers to stay mum till everything is greenlit and he is again on a flight over from Kuala Lumpur to start calling: “Lights, Camera – and Action!”