Sarawak exploring direct flights with Shenzhen, Guangzhou

KUCHING (Sept 23): Sarawak is exploring the possibility of direct flights to and from China, specifically between Shenzhen or Guangzhou and Kuching, next year, said state Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

He said this was due to the increasing volume of China’s investment and business in the state as well as tourism activities, with China opening up after the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Lately, there have been increasing requests from both local and China business communities for direct air connectivity between China and Sarawak.

“China businessmen, tour operators and entrepreneurs pointed out that the absence of direct air connectivity between China and Sarawak has caused inconvenience for their travel.

“It takes them almost a day to reach Kuching from Guangzhou, Shanghai or Beijing. Long waiting times between transit flights have taken up too much of their precious time. To them, time is money,” he said in a statement.

This was among the matters highlighted and discussed during his ministry’s courtesy visit to the Southern China Airlines at Plaza OCK in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

The delegation, led by Lee, comprised of his Deputy Minister (Aviation and Road) Datuk Dr Jerip Susil, aviation technical advisor Dr Sio Yew Hua and the ministry’s head of aviation Zulkarnai Rosli.

During the courtesy visit, the ministry was briefed by China Southern Airlines general manager Eric Wong on the airlines’ perspective and routes covered in the region.

China Southern Airlines, also known as China Southern, is an airline headquartered in Baiyun District, Guangzhou, Guangdong Province and is the largest airline in China.

The Sarawakian delegation was also invited to its headquarters in Guangzhou and the Mayor of Guangzhou Municipal Government to exchange views on strengthening cooperation and support for air connectivity.