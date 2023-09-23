Sarawak Skills Group bags three top national education, TVET awards

KUCHING (Sept 23): The Sarawak Skills Group of Learning Institutions (Sarawak Skills) received three prestigious awards during the Malaysia Education & TVET Awards Ceremony 2023 on Thursday.

They are the Malaysia’s Best in Skills Training (Organisation Brand Excellence), Outstanding TVET Personality Award to Sarawak Skills executive director Hallman Sabri, and Best TVET Training Provider (Automotive & Welding) to Sarawak Skills’ Automotive and Welding Institute of Sarawak (AWISAR).

The awards ceremony was held in conjunction with the ASEAN HR Excellence Awards 2023 in Kuala Lumpur. It was officiated by Deputy Human Resources Minister Mohd Yunus Sakmud.

In addition to his Outstanding TVET Personality Award for Leadership, Hallman received the Malaysia’s Best in Skills Training Award (Organisation Brand Excellence) on behalf of the Sarawak Skills Development Centre.

Jaidil Yakop, general manager of AWISAR, received the Best TVET Training Provider Award (Automotive & Welding) on behalf of AWISAR.

During the sharing session by selected award recipients, Hallman said: “For the Sarawak Skills Group of Learning Institutions, the three awards will rank among our significant achievements during our ongoing voyage to facilitate the noble cause of talent development within Malaysia and distant shores.

“Indeed, the awards are an eloquent testimony to Sarawak Skills’ role and contributions as a stakeholder in the transformation of our nation’s economic, educational and digital landscape.

“In a nutshell, receiving these awards is a testament to Sarawak Skills’ unwavering commitment to fly the flag of excellence in post-secondary education, and training for current and future generations of the workforce,” he added.

Hallman also said Sarawak Skills works very closely with its stakeholders to facilitate various talent development initiatives.