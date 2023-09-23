Sarawakian Cayden Mineve Chin wins gold in swimming c’ship at Bukit Jalil

KUALA LUMPUR: Sarawakian swimmer Cayden Mineve Chin took home the gold in the 200-metre backstroke event of the 6th MAS/MILO/NSC Mid & Long Distance Swimming Championship 2023.

He was the first gold medalist from Sarawak in the meet held at the National Aquatic Centre, Bukit Jalil here, which is taking place from Sept 23-Sept 24.

Cayden, from Swim Art Kuching, finished with a time of 2:24.24 surpassing silver medalist Hayden Ong from the New Wave Swimming Club who finished with a time of 2:29.69 and bronze medalist Hong Jie Lee from Lee Swimming Club with a time of 2:30.00.

Cayden is one of 13 Sarawakians participating in the championship. The others include Vanessa Liew Xing Yi, Ayden Lim, Ayden Wong Yau Shiun, Christy Wong Yau Xuan from Swim Art Club, along with Janessa Liew, Wilfred Tan, Janice Tan, Bryston Lee, Ryan Colby Kueh, Hii Puong Jie, Bibienne Ong and Elise Then from the Amateur Swimming Association Sarawak.

In addition to Cayden’s gold medal, Wilfred Tan earned a silver medal in the 200-metre backstroke (Boys 13-14) category.

Hii Puong Jie also had a standout performance, securing a bronze medal in the 200-metre backstroke (Boys 15-17) category, clocking an impressive time of 2:18.99 to secure his place on the podium.

The two-day swimming championship features a total of 567 swimmers from across Malaysia, and is hosted by the Kuala Lumpur Amateur Swimming Association.

As the championship continues, Sarawakian athletes will be vying for more medals and opportunities to showcase their exceptional swimming abilities on the national stage.