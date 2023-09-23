Sedar proposes opposition pact for Jepak by-election to face GPS

KUCHING (Sept 23): Parti Sedar Rakyat (Sedar) is proposing an opposition pact to face Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the forthcoming Jepak by-election.

Its president Dato Othman Abdillah said a united opposition front can better address the concerns and aspirations of constituents, and in doing so, strengthen democracy.

“Sedar therefore invites all opposition parties to engage in discussions and negotiations that will facilitate this collaboration,” he said in a statement.

“We are open to exploring various forms of cooperation, such as joint campaigns, shared policy platforms, and coordinated efforts to ensure a strong presence in the by-election,” he said.

“In the spirit of democracy and the common goal of representing the voice of the people, Sedar recognises that together, the opposition can pool their resources, ideas and efforts to create a more formidable and effective alternative force,” he stressed.

Othman also said Sedar wanted to continue its good relationship with Parti Bansa Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS).

“Sedar is particularly pleased that its cooperation with PBDS in the last Sarawak state election had worked well so that both parties did not contest in the same seats,” he said.

“Our party is growing in strength and believes that PBDS is also on a strong and stable footing under the new leadership,” he added.

Othman said the statement was issued to clarify inaccurate remarks against PBDS via an earlier statement published on Sept 20.

The statement said Sedar was considering fielding a candidate in the forthcoming Jepak by-election.

The by-election for Jepak must be held following the demise of its GPS elected representative, Datuk Talip Zulpilip. The Election Commission is expected to announce the date of the by-election next week.

GPS has yet to decide on its candidate for the Jepak by-election.

Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak on the other hand has hinted on fielding a candidate.