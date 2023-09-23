Some 1,500 Kapit folks gather to watch lantern procession

KAPIT (Sept 23): An estimated 1,500 people from all walks of life lined the streets of Kapit town Friday evening to witness a lantern procession held in conjunction with the upcoming Mooncake Festival.

The procession, organised by the Youth wing of United Chinese Association (UCA) Kapit, featured 21 contingents from various local associations and bodies.

The parade began at SJKC Hock Lam and made its way along Jalan Penghulu Nyanggau, Jalan Tan Sit Leong, Jalan Wharf passing through Kapit Town Square and back to SJKC Hock Lam.

UCA Kapit chairman Kapitan Yiap Yii Hoo said the parade – last held in 2019 – had succeeded in gathering members of the various Chinese associations ahead of the Mooncake Festival on Sept 29.

“We’ve not been able to hold this procession since 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, so I would like to extend my appreciation to the participating contingents for making this procession a success,” he said.

He also thanked guests of honour, namely Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi who is Kapit MP, and Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department Jefferson Jamit Unyat who is Bukit Goram assemblyman, for taking the time to join in the parade.

At the event, Nanta presented three smart televisions to SJKC Hock Lam, received by headmaster Wong Siew Ching, to aid the school’s effort to improve its teaching and learning process.

Among the associations and bodies that took part in the procession were Che Quan Khor Moral Uplifting Society, Chiang Chuan Association, Kwang Tung Association, Foochow Association, Tai San Ten Association, Tai Pek Kong Hock Leong Ten Temple, Chung Hua Kindergarten, Angels Glow Kindergarten, Kah On Methodist Church, SK Lepong Baleh, Hock Ing Methodist Church, Hock Ing Methodist Kindergarten, and UCA Kapit.