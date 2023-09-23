‘Wallahi Wabillahi Watallahi’ phrase not stipulated in Sixth Schedule for swearing-in of MPs, says Wan Junaidi

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 23): The “Wallahi Wabillahi Watallahi” phrase has never been used in the provisions of the swearing-in of Members of Parliament (MPs) as stipulated in the Sixth Schedule under Article 59 (1) of the Federal Constitution, since it was enacted on August 31, 1957.

Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said when the Federal Constitution came into force on that date, the swearing-in of the MP’s oath of office was stipulated in the Sixth Schedule and there was never any mention of the “Wallahi Wabillahi Watallahi” phrase.

“The ‘Wallahi Wabillahi Watallahi’ phrase is only mentioned in the swearing-in of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong as stated in the Fourth Schedule.

“As in a reply provided by the Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat, the declaration of the oath is in accordance with the Standing Order 5 of the Dewan Rakyat Standing Orders which stipulates that the oath to be taken in the form set out in the Sixth Schedule of the Federal Constitution,” he said in a statement today.

Wan Junaidi hopes that the explanation can provide clear information to MPs as well as the public who witnessed the dispute regarding the matter when the MP for Kulai, Suhaizan Kaiat, was sworn in as a member of the Dewan Rakyat on Tuesday (September 18).

The matter was raised by Arau MP Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim who wanted an explanation from the Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat Tan Sri Johari Abdul whether the oath of office of the new MP no longer includes the “Wallahi Wabillahi Watallahi” phrase. ― Bernama