20 Chinese associations in Lundu, Sematan hold Lantern Festival 2023

LUNDU (Sept 24): A total 20 Chinese associations in Lundu and Sematan successfully organised the Lantern Festival 2023 at Lundu Townsquare on Friday (Sept 22).

Tanjung Datu assemblyman Azizul Annuar Adenan who officiated at its opening said the festival is an important platform to preserve and promote Chinese customs and culture among the people.

He also said such event enables the younger generation to be interested and learn traditional values and cultural heritage.

“This event is an example of local community participation and cooperation to preserve traditions and culture, promoting cultural diversity and further uniting the Chinese community in preserving their cultural heritage,” he said as cited in a Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report.

He also said the he has never neglected development and facilities for the Chinese community, and he had recently handed over RM150,000 allocation from the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) to the Lundu Buddhist Society.

Meanwhile, a press release from the Tanjung Datu Service Centre said Azizul had contributed RM5,000 government grant for the organising of this Lantern Festival 2023 in Lundu.

It was revealed that preparations started eight months ago.

The event saw lantern lighting ceremony and traditional dances.

A troupe from SJK Chung Hua Sematan played tradional flute, while a troupe from SJK Chung Hua Lundu sang traditional songs.

Also present were a political secretary to the Premier Niponi Undek and Lundu district officer Gustian Durani.