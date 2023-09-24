94.8 pct of eateries comply with hygiene requirements, says Lukasnisman

PUTRAJAYA (Sept 24): A total of 43,107 or 94.8 per cent of the 45,467 premises inspected nationwide from January to August this year complied with the hygiene requirements set for food handling.

Deputy Health Minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni said during the same period, a total of 1,097 eateries were ordered to close for failing to meet the food preparation hygiene standards.

“This means more eateries in Malaysia are complying with the hygiene standards. This also includes food trucks,” he told a press conference after participating in the Apron Walk 2023 here today.

He said a total of 235,245 eateries were inspected nationwide for the period between 2020 and August this year, with 4,767 or 2.03 per cent of them ordered to close under Section 11 of the Food Act 1983 for unhygienic conditions.

A total of 58,675 compounds were also issued for various offences under the Food Regulations 1985 during the same period, he added.

As for food poisoning cases, Lukanisman said a total of 294 cases were reported, of which 76 incidents took place in schools under the Ministry of Education (MOE), from January to August this year.

“We are working with the MOE on a programme to monitor and advise on the hygienic aspects of food preparation in educational institutions,” he added.

Over 1,000 individuals participated in the Apron Walk 2023, organised in conjunction with the national-level World Food Safety Day 2023 and the 60th anniversary of the Codex Alimentarius Commission, an international body that sets food control.

This year’s World Food Safety Day is themed ‘Food Standards Save Lives’. – Bernama