Ask and We WILL Answer

Question 1: My wife and I have been married for many years, and we have five children. All of them are in their twenties except for the youngest who is 12 years old now. I am currently retired and so is my wife. We are not concerned about our adult children, but if anything were to happen to us, can I do anything to ask my children who are adults to take care of our youngest one?

Answer:As parents, we would always want to provide the best for our children and ensure that they are always properly taken care of. We would want to ensure that they are in good hands when we are no longer around for them.

Firstly, you can name one or more individuals to act as your youngest child’s guardian in your will upon the departure of your wife and you. You can appoint anyone as your child’s guardian, including your elder children if you see fit. However, such appointment should not be based on relationship solely. Instead, you should also consider the following points:

1) Can you safely entrust your child to this person? Is he/she trustworthy and reliable?

2) Is he/she equipped with sufficient capacity/capability to take care of your child’s physical, emotional and financial needs?

3) Would he/she genuinely care for your child?

4) Can he/she spare the time?

5) If he/she could not act/take care of your child, is there any suitable substitute(s)?

Aside from that, you can set up a Trust with the objective of financial protection and making financial provision for your youngest child should anything happen to you and your spouse. You can appoint a trustworthy Trust company to handle the funds for the benefit of your youngest child until they reach adulthood or certain milestones, while making provisions for your child’s maintenance, medical and education expenses. With this, even if the elder children are appointed as the guardian of their youngest sibling, they need not worry about the financial needs of their youngest sibling as it would be well taken care of by your Trust.

It is important to plan to secure a promised future, while you can have peace of mind knowing that your youngest child will be well taken care of by someone you trust and in accordance with your wishes. We recommend you consult a professional estate planner as they can help you plan a well-structured estate planning arrangement catered for your loved ones.

Question 2: If I have written a will stating how my assets are going to be distributed after my death, can my family choose to ignore it? How can I be so sure that my wishes will be carried out?

Answer: While a properly executed will is a legally binding document that outlines your wishes for the distribution of your assets after your death, there are situations where family members may contest or challenge the will. While it is not entirely possible to guarantee that your wishes will be carried out without any challenges, there are steps you can take to minimise the chances of disputes and increase the likelihood that your will is followed as intended.

Firstly, to ensure your will is legally enforceable, it should adhere to the legal formalities of a valid will. These formalities may include being of sound mind, having the appropriate number of witnesses, and complying with specific requirements. If your will has not been properly executed (for example, when the witnesses are disqualified from being witnesses), it may be disregarded.

Secondly, choosing to appoint a reliable executor for your will is also essential. The person you appoint as the executor of your will has the legal responsibility to administer your estate according to your wishes. If they fail to carry out their duties appropriately, they could be held accountable. Therefore, it is important to ensure that the person you appoint understands the intricacies of being an Executor and has the mental capacity to handle the heavy responsibilities involved.

After having done your will, you should also plan for your Will’s safekeeping to ensure that your wishes and protection for your loved ones can be carried out upon your passing. You can look for a Trustee company that provides professional will custodian service which can eliminate the risks of will destruction or tampering, while always preserving your privacy and confidentiality, and allowing retrieval only by your appointed Executor upon your departure. With this, your trusted Executor can get hold of your will and carry out your will instructions accordingly.

Remember that estate planning can be a complex and tedious process. It is essential to seek professional legal advice from an estate planner to ensure your will complies with all legal requirements and addresses your specific circumstances.