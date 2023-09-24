Assoc holds Halal Mooncake Making Competition

KUCHING (Sept 24): The Kuching Surimas Fans of Art, Dance and Music Association in collaboration with Plaza Merdeka organised a Halal Mooncake Making Competition at the shopping mall here today.

According to a news release, 10 contestants participated in the competition where they showcased their skills in making the perfect snow-skin mooncake after learning how to make them from Kuching Chef How Yu Association chairman Master Chef Goh Ah Seng of Hoi Tin Lau Restaurant.

Cindy Kamsiah Anteh was declared the winner with her pastel-coloured mooncakes, while first and second runners-up went to De Arie and the Teochew Women Association.

Also present was Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap, who enjoyed Goh’s mooncake making demonstration.

He also commended participants of different races who had joined the competition as this truly showcased Sarawak’s unity in diversity.

Yap later visited the Gifted Art Gallery which features paintings from 13 special children and young adults with special needs from the Kuching Association of Talent Development and Welfare of Special Needs (KATSN).

He also made a contribution to support KATSN’s activities through a Minor Rural Project (MRP) grant of RM5,000.

The Mid-Autumn Festival event at Plaza Merdeka will be held till Oct 1 with various activities and competitions to encourage social interaction to foster unity in diversity.