BEM Uma Bawang Church receives RM300,000 from Unifor to rebuild

BELAGA (Sept 24): The Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) has channelled an additional RM300,000 for the rebuilding of Borneo Evangelical Mission (BEM) Uma Bawang Church which burned down in 2019.

Murum assemblyman Kennedy Chukpai Ugon said the assistance is in addition to the RM350,000 allocated by the Sarawak government under the Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) in 2020.

“The amount channelled in 2020 is not enough to fully complete this house of worship, for which Unifor is channelling another RM300,000,” he said, adding the construction is being carried out in stages.

He said this during the presentation of the cheque from Unifor to BEM Uma Bawang at Bakun Resettlement Scheme in Sungai Asap on Friday.

Chukpai added the assistance from Unifor was testament of the Sarawak government’s concern for the welfare and needs of non-Islamic religions in the state.

“What is important is that this church will be completed as promised so that all BEM Christians can worship in a more conducive and comfortable atmosphere,” he added.