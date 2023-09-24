Disabled former news editor laments exclusion from getting welfare aid

SERIAN (Sept 24): A former media practitioner, Edwin Jemat Nangkai, hopes to receive some form of welfare assistance from the state government in order for him to go through his daily life after becoming disabled in 2016.

Edwin, 70, is partially paralysed after having been involved in a motorcycle accident seven years ago.

Having served in the newspaper industry for some 20 years, he started his career as a part-time reporter with the then Sarawak Tribune and also The Borneo Post, before his last engagement as a full-time editor for Utusan Borneo’s Iban news section.

Edwin, who was met at his house at Kampung Sungai Barie today, shared his plight with the press.

“At the moment, I don’t get any sort of welfare assistance from the state government and when I applied for assistance, the relevant authorities say that I am a pensioner and therefore, not qualified.

“Even after I registered myself as a person with disabilities, I still did not get any sort of assistance. My wife does not earn any income because she has to devote all her time in taking care of me, while my children, on the other hand, have their own families to take care of,” said the retired teacher, who is fondly referred to as ‘Cikgu’ by his former colleagues.

The saddest part, according to Edwin, was he has yet to receive any response on his Kenyalang Gold Card application.

“Perhaps there are more of such cases out there who are in need and have been deprived of such aid,” he said.

Earlier, Edwin received a visit from a Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) delegation led by Sarawak bureau chief Hamdan Ismail, to which he was presented a cheque for aid under the Tabung Kasih@HAWANA.

Tabung Kasih@HAWANA, with Bernama as its implementing agency, is the initiative of the Ministry of Communications and Digital to help the media community who are facing difficulties and life challenges.

According to Hamdan, Edwin is one of the three media practitioners in Sarawak receiving assistance from Tabung Kasih@HAWANA this year upon recommendation by local media fraternities.

The other two who received the aid earlier were RTM staff Irwan Budi Annuar and former Sarawak Tribune sports editor Juary Mesa.

Hamdan also shared his hope to find a long-term solution to help media members who are facing difficulties and life challenges.

“There is a need for us to find ways to assist them and get them the much needed assistance fron any possibly source. As fellow media practitioners, we (Bernama) will channel their hopes and needs to the relevant authorities,” he said.

Pertubuhan Wartawan Bebas Kuching (Pewarta) president Peter Sibon was also present during the visit.

“Just before the Covid-19 pandemic, we brought officials from The Borneo Post and Utusan Borneo, who are Edwin’s former employers, to visit him at his home after his accident.

“He (Edwin) received assistance from his former employers at that time,” Peter said, adding that Pewarta would find ways to help its members who are in need.