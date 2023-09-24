Education Ministry prepared for eventuality of floods, says minister

NIBONG TEBAL (Sept 24): The Ministry of Education (MOE) is prepared for the eventuality of a flood in the country with the approaching of the monsoon season.

Its minister, Fadhlina Sidek said the ministry was always in contact with the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) and working together in facing the possibility of any disaster, including floods.

“We are always prepared. The coordinating committee has discussed the matter and the Flood Monitoring Centre is also prepared for the monsoon season,” she told reporters after the opening of the Multidimensional Centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Aceh here today.

She said the ministry had finalised the mechanism for the flood preparations, including for schools that might be used as relief centres (PPS).

Yesterday, three states, namely Perak, Sabah and Sarawak were hit by floods resulting in the evacuation of hundreds of residents to the PPS.

Meanwhile, Fadhlina, who is Nibong Tebal Member of Parliament, said the ministry had provided guidelines to be observed by teachers when meting out punishment to their students.

“The guidelines are there, so we want all parties to ensure that the guidelines are followed,” she added.

She said this when asked about a proposal by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) for the presence of a witness when meting out punishments to students.

This followed an incident last Friday, where a teacher of a school in Klang, Selangor, was reported to have slapped a student on the face over a missing letter. – Bernama