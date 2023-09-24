Fatimah: New Salvation Army Home in Samarahan provides conducive environment for children

KUCHING (Sept 24): The Salvation Army has a new home now in Kota Samarahan, said Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The new facility, she said, has a larger space for children to play and grow in, and is also conducive for the organisation to expand their community programmes.

“This is the reason why the Sarawak government, through the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor), provided The Salvation Army with this 7.5-acre site with a 60-year lease,” she said.

“To assist them, Unifor also provided a RM4 million grant for the construction, with additional aid by Borneo Medical Centre which donated RM9 million to construct this new building.

She said this when representing Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to launch The Salvation Army Community Complex in Kota Samarahan, near here yesterday.

The new building, she noted, is the culmination of The Salvation Army works which has been doing its part to improve the communities in Malaysia since 1938.

“In the 1950s, the then-Governor of Sarawak, Sir Anthony Abell, invited The Salvation Army to begin work with the Sarawak community as there were concerns with delinquency among children and young women, where they were not given proper education.

“Since then, more than a thousand Sarawakian children and women have benefitted from the care and guidance provided by this formidable ‘army without guns’,” she pointed out.

“It was the members of this unique army who rolled up their sleeves and worked among the people to ensure that many children and young women who were abandoned, neglected, or orphaned were given the opportunity to be their very best.

“Like diamonds in the rough, they have all grown to be useful individuals,” she remarked.

During the Premier’s visit to the new premises during the groundbreaking ceremony in 2021, Fatimah shared that the Premier was impressed with the work of The Salvation Army, most notably on its emergency relief services, where they had assisted the communities affected by flood and fire.

“And then during the Movement Control Order, The Salvation Army had also distributed food aid to 873 families and also 3,590 cooked meals in Kuching,” she said.

The state government, she added, is grateful for The Salvation Army’s work and services and is looking forward to a longer, lasting relationship to meet the needs of the people.

“But we cannot do this alone. We need eyes and ears on the ground to see and provide aid where it is needed,” she said, while expressing her gratitude to all those involved in making this new home possible.