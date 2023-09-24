Fit Malaysia records 100,000 participants, says deputy minister

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 24): Fit Malaysia, organised by the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS), concludes today and 100,000 participants have taken part in the programme since it started in August.

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli Abdul Halim said the ministry was satisfied with the encouraging response from various walks of life in all states.

“We are satisfied with the responses in all states and hope this momentum can continue on the National Sports Day which will be held next month,” he told reporters after officiating the Fit Malaysia Kuala Lumpur 2023 at Dataran Merdeka today.

Kuala Lumpur is the final location for the 2023 Fit Malaysia after it started in Penang in August.

Fit Malaysia serves as a platform to promote sporting activities and fitness in the community to adopt an active and healthy lifestyle.

It is a part of National Sports Day which is scheduled to take place from Oct 13 to 15 at district and state levels nationwide, while the national-level celebration is to be held on Oct 14 at the grounds of the Palace of Justice, Putrajaya. – Bernama