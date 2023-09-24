Sunday, September 24
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Flood: 299 people still at four relief centres in three states

Flood: 299 people still at four relief centres in three states

0
Posted on Nation
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel and The Borneo Post on Newswav.

 A total of 299 flood victims are still at four relief centres (PPS) in the three states as of 9am today. — Malay Mail file photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 24): A total of 299 flood victims are still at four relief centres (PPS) in the three states as of 9am today.

In Perak, the Secretariat of the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN), in a statement,  said the number of flood victims increased to a total of 38 people this morning compared to 35 people involving eight families last night.

All the evacuees are accommodated at the PPS at Sekolah Rendah Kebangsaan Changkat Lobak in the Kerian district.

In Sabah, the number of flood victims in Beaufort remains at 228 victims, involving 72 families from five villages, and they are accommodated at the  PPS Dewan Selagon, said the state JBPN.

There was also no change in the number of flood evacuees in Sarawak. There are 33 people, involving seven families at two PPS in Limbang. – Bernama

Recommended Posts