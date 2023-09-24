Flood: 299 people still at four relief centres in three states

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 24): A total of 299 flood victims are still at four relief centres (PPS) in the three states as of 9am today.

In Perak, the Secretariat of the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN), in a statement, said the number of flood victims increased to a total of 38 people this morning compared to 35 people involving eight families last night.

All the evacuees are accommodated at the PPS at Sekolah Rendah Kebangsaan Changkat Lobak in the Kerian district.

In Sabah, the number of flood victims in Beaufort remains at 228 victims, involving 72 families from five villages, and they are accommodated at the PPS Dewan Selagon, said the state JBPN.

There was also no change in the number of flood evacuees in Sarawak. There are 33 people, involving seven families at two PPS in Limbang. – Bernama