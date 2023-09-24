GST revival: Kuching folk share their views

KUCHING (Sept 24): With the potential revival of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) gaining momentum in Malaysia’s economic sphere, this has sparked fervent debates among Malaysians.

In a bid to gauge public sentiment, The Sunday Post sought out perspectives of several individuals to weigh in on the possible reintroduction of GST.

Carlucci Noel Usey Jasmy, 34, who supported the move for the replacement of Sales and Services Tax (SST), said GST had actually proved its worth during its previous implementation.

“But as we all know, the emotional rejection was greater, coupled with a poorly done public relations campaign that continued to be taken negatively until the then government was voted out,” he said.

“For sure, after the first debacle Malaysians had with GST, some will be reluctant to accept it back into the system and this is to be expected.

“As far as the impact goes, it also depends on how the current government implements GST in future,” he added.

When asked on the key considerations involved in the reimplementation of GST, he believed that it should be implemented based on the previous implementation but with improvisations.

“One of the best things that came out from GST was its detailed report. We all know that SST rates are less transparent than the GST.

“In the midst of the current economic downturn, I do believe we should start low on the tax rate,” he said, adding his beliefs that small business owners, especially those in the food and beverage (F&B) industry, would be impacted the most by the sales tax rate.

With the focus on targeted subsidies and support for low-income groups alongside the possible reintroduction of GST, Carlucci said: “To do so is to assume that the government makes more money than they tell us.”

“This money has to come from somewhere and the way I see it, reimplementing GST is a viable option, not only in the short run.

“I do believe that making money off essential goods can be painful for a short while, but it will get many more things running in the country such as welfare programmes,” he said.

Doboson Elisha, a broadcast technician, believes that the reimplementation of GST could bring a positive impact if the tax could assist in increasing the value of Ringgit Malaysia.

“Everything we import is expensive, anything we export is cheap. This means people buy from us because everything is low-priced.

“But with GST, it may help some groups as they will need to readjust their pricing system and the value of their products,” said the 36-year-old lad.

Like Carlucci, Doboson also believes that the F&B and agriculture sectors may be affected the most as these sectors are considered the essential sectors.

Sharing the same sentiment, Doboson remarked that he would support the reintroduction of GST if there were targeted assistance programmes.

“By providing such aid, it helps us to cope with the increasing prices of goods. This, however, may not probably be the best method and will burden the government if they keep giving out assistance.

“Right now, a lot of people have to take an extra job just to survive, not to earn more.

“With the current economic landscape, the government needs to find a way to at least reduce the price of goods if they were to reintroduce GST. I believe that’s the most important thing for now,” he stressed.

Piyon Tambol, 52, meanwhile, shared his thoughts on the possible GST reintroduction in his capacity as an F&B business owner.

The reimplementation, he said, could have a negative impact on his business, especially at a time when the food prices are soaring.

“If the prices of items now are already expensive, and the government wants to reintroduce GST again, I believe this may result in another round of price hike.

“If this happens, I will need to further increase the price of my food again in a short duration of time since its last increase – which may affect also my customers,” he said.

However, he said he would have a second thought of the GST reimplementation if there were exemptions of sales tax for essential goods.

“Essential goods are items we buy every day. Perhaps if the tax is implemented on non-essential goods, I’m fine with it as these are items we don’t buy every day,” he explained.