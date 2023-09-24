Jokowi, Brunei Sultan to speak at Global Muslim Business Forum in Kuching in Nov

KUCHING (Sept 24): Indonesian President Joko Widodo of Indonesia and the Sultan of Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah are scheduled to speak at the second Global Muslim Business Forum (GMBF) taking place here in November.

A GMBF programme shared by the Sarawak Public Communications Unit stated the two leaders will give their respective special keynote address and royal address at the event’s gala dinner on Nov 28.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg are also scheduled to speak at the same dinner, which will also see the presentation of the GMBF International Islamic Icons, Philanthropy, and Lifetime Achievement awards.

The second GMBF, themed ‘Innovations and Transformation in Islamic Economies’, will be held from Nov 28 to 30 at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching.

The forum aims to be a hub of knowledge for governments, corporations and civil society to explore best and innovative practices in various domains such as Islamic finance, green technology and agriculture.

It will also feature keynote speeches by Muslim world leaders, plenary sessions, and workshops.

GWMF is founded by KSI Strategic Institute for Asia Pacific, Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture, and Global One.

The first GWMF was also held here in October last year at the same venue.

Meanwhile, a meeting was held at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here on Sept 22 to discuss preparations for the forum.

It was chaired by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan who is also GMBF 2023 organising committee chairman.