Kanowit man who went missing while searching for ‘buah mawang’ found safe

SIBU (Sept 24): A 74-year-old man who was reported missing while looking for ‘buah mawang’ (mangifera pajang) in a farm in Ranan, Kanowit last Friday was found safe today.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre in a statement said the victim identified as Lai Juing was found by the search and rescue (SAR) operations team at 12.45pm.

“He was found safe but in a weak condition about nine kilometres from the Bomba control post in the farm. He was handed over to the police for further action and the SAR operation subsequently ended at 2.25pm,” it said.

Bomba said the SAR operation was activated after they received a call at 4.33pm on Saturday requesting help to locate the victim.

“Based on the police report lodged by his wife on Saturday, the victim left their house at about 12pm on Friday to look for buah mawang.

“When he failed to return home at 3pm, his wife and family members went out to look for him but failed to locate him,” it said.