Kanowit still safe despite recent riot, assures minister

KANOWIT (Sept 24): Kanowit is still a safe town, despite the recent riot incident, assured Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

He said the incident did not involve any racial issues.

“It is a crime case. Yes, Kanowit is a safe town. If not, nobody would want to come to the festival today,” he told reporters when asked for comment on the Sept 12 incident which happened at the compound of the Kanowit District Office.

Aaron, who is also Kanowit MP, was met after officiating the closing ceremony of the Kanowit Festival here.

The aforementioned riot was captured in a video that was widely circulated on social media and involved two victims who had been brutally assaulted by a group of men armed with sticks at a car park behind the district office, which also damaged the victims’ vehicles.

On Sept 19, Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri in a press conference in Kuching said in-depth investigations into the case were ongoing. At the time, he said there had been no new developments but was confident the case would be tackled soon.

The cause of the incident is still unknown and the suspects are still being tracked down.