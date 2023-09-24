Mid-Autumn Festival at Batu Kawa Old Bazaar runs until Oct 1, Lantern Walkabout to be held on Sept 30

KUCHING (Sept 24): The sixth Mid-Autumn Festival at Batu Kawa Old Bazaar here is running until Oct 1, with a Lantern Walkabout for the community to be held on Sept 30.

Launching the festival last night, a political secretary to the Sarawak Premier Kho Teck Wan said the Mid-Autumn Festival at Batu Kawa Old Bazaar has the potential to grow to be as popular as the Kuching Festival.

According to her, Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is also Batu Kawah assemblyman places great emphasis on the Mid-Autumn Festival in his constituency.

She said the Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) president had hoped for the festival to be very well received by the people, like what had happened to the Kuching Festival.

“When the Kuching Festival first started on Aug 1 way back in 1988, less than 10 stall operators took part in it. After 35 years of continued efforts, Kuching Festival is a tremendous success.

“Not only domestic visitors throng the Kuching Festival but many individuals from across the globe also would not want to miss out on the festival, which registered more than one million visitors,” she said when representing Dr Sim at the launch of the Mid-Autumn Festival at Batu Kawa Old Bazaar

Kho hoped that the organising committee would work hand in hand to promote the festival so that more people would join it, making the festival better known to all.

She also looked forward to the festival breaking its record last year in terms of the number of visitors.

According to her, the festival can serve as a platform for young individuals to venture into entrepreneurship while playing a part to bring about more economic progress in the old bazaar.

On the Lantern Walkabout slated for Sept 30, Kho called on the local community and city dwellers to join the forthcoming event to mark this year’s Mid-Autumn Festival celebration.

She said people, irrespective of race and faith, can come together for the celebration of the Chinese traditional festival so as to preserve and promote social harmony in the state.

It is understood that the number of visitors for the Mid-Autumn Festival at Batu Kawa Old Bazaar is on the rise every year.

This year, the number of stalls operating at the festival has increased to 130, compared to 80 last year. This marks a 60 per cent increase.

Among the stall operators are non-Chinese and this has reflected the uniqueness of multi-racial and multi-ethnicity of the society in Sarawak where people of all races and faith live in peace and harmony, and celebrate the festival together.

People from all walks of life are invited to the festival at Batu Kawa Old Bazaar to try out the delicacies offered by stall operators there.