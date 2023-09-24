Ministry ‘always ready’ to face possibility of floods, says Nancy

KUCHING (Sept 24): The Ministry of Women, Family, and Community Development is always ready to face the possibility of floods, said its minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

According to her, the relevant ministers who are responsible for handling such crisis are discouraged from taking leave or travelling abroad for the time being.

“As recently forecasted by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (METMalaysia), the monsoon transition phase is expected to have started on Sept 19 and will continue until November,” she said after officiating the World Heart Day event at the Sarawak State Library here today.

Also present at the officiating ceremony was Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan; Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability, Dr Hazland Abang Hipni; and National Population and Family Development Board Malaysia chairman, Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim.

On the latest developments regarding floods nationwide, Nancy said Sabah currently has the highest number of victims, with 228 individuals from 72 families.

“Perak comes second with 37 victims from nine families, followed by Sarawak with 33 victims from seven families.

“So far, only these three states have been affected. But for the other states, we are always on alert to ensure everything runs smoothly,” she added.

Nancy said the usual flood preparations have been in place as the ministry collaborated with the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma).

“Our officers are always ready in the field with equipment, food and drinks. This preparation is standard because we know that floods will happen,” she said.

Nancy also said that the rising prices of goods will not affect the aids that will be provided to the flood victims.

“We will not reduce assistance to flood victims, even if prices of goods have increased. However, we will provide contributions based on what we have always given before,” she added.

According to METMalaysia director-general Muhammad Helmi Abdullah, the Monsoon Transition Phase is when the country’s regions experience weak winds from various directions conducive to the occurrence of thunderstorms.

This usually brings heavy rain and strong winds in a short period, and the phenomenon occurs mainly in the afternoon as well as the early evening in most areas in the states – along the west coast and the interior of the Peninsular, west of Sabah, as well as west and central parts in Sarawak.

“This weather condition has the potential to cause flash floods and damage to weak structures.

“The public is advised to be more cautious during this period and always be aware of weather forecasts and warnings issued by METMalaysia,” he was quoted as saying.