Miri Blood Bank: 3,000 more pints needed to hit 10,000-target for 2023

MIRI (Sept 24): Miri Hospital Blood Bank has to date collected 7,000 pints of blood out of its target of 10,000 pints for this year, said its public relations officer Kenneth Numan.

“We are still about 3,000 pints behind and would like to urge more members of the public to come forward to support the cause,” he said during a blood donation campaign organised by the Federation of Sarawak Journalist Associations (FSJA).

The campaign, held at the Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) Miri Training Institute yesterday, saw 78 out of the 98 who registered successfully donating their blood.

In expressing his thanks to FSJA and MRC Miri for organising the blood drive, Kenneth said he was equally happy to see the recruitment of five new blood donors.

Meanwhile, FSJA president Andy Jong Wan Joon said the event was held in conjunction with Blood Cancer Awareness Month.

“It is part of FSJA’s corporate social responsibility programme to help replenish the stock at the blood bank,” he said.

Each successful donor received a specially designed T-shirt, 1kg rice pack, a loaf of bread, and a goodie bag as a token of appreciation.

Those wishing to donate blood can do so at Miri Hospital Blood Bank on weekdays from 8am to 12.15pm, and 2pm to 4pm.