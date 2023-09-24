Mirians join World Car Free Day stroll for healthy living

MIRI (Sept 24): The global World Car Free Day celebration is not a plain gimmick but as an advocacy call towards a sustainable and eco-conscious lifestyle, said Miri mayor Adam Yii.

“This year’s event in Miri is no exception,” said Yii in his opening speech at the launching of the event at the Old Resident’s office here yesterday.

“We have a comprehensive list to achieve such as turning Miri into a low-carbon city, while promoting a healthy lifestyle culture and strengthening community cooperation.

“Throughout the day’s event, the public were encouraged to leave their vehicles behind and embrace the spirit of care free day by walking and cycling,” said Yii, who is also the Pujut assemblyman.

The World Car Free Day event had a section of the city streets closed to traffic, to allow for the walking and cycling activities, as well as for the exhibitions and children’s colouring contest to take place.

Also joining in the event were deputy mayor Councillor Ariffin Mohamad, acting city secretary Abdul Rahman Taupek, and head of Miri City Council’s (MCC) Sustainable Development Goals Section Nurul Ainie.