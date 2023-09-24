Motac views claim of hidden camera installed in Sabah homestay seriously, says Tiong

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 24): The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) views foreign tourists’ claim that a hidden camera was installed inside a wall socket at a homestay where they were staying seriously.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said the Sabah government, the state Motac and related agencies have been asked to take stern action against the allegations which were revealed on a Shanghai-based social media platform Xiaohongshu on Sept 14 and later shared by local news portals.

“Stern and appropriate punishment should be imposed on any party found guilty because this kind of reprehensible act not only violates the laws but also affects the image of the country’s tourism industry.

“I would like to remind all homestay operators or owners who are registered under Motac and obtain a grading from the ministry if they are found to be breaking the law and convicted, stern action will be taken such as revoking their registration and grading,” he said in a Facebook post here today.

Tiong also reminded all homestay operators or owners registered under Airbnb to pay serious attention to discipline and check the background of their respective employees.

“There is no denying that things such as this may happen due to the personal actions of irresponsible homestay or Airbnb workers. Motac will not compromise on such an incident and will continue to monitor from time to time,” he said. – Bernama