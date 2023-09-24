Mulu Airport infrastructure needs updating, says Transport Minister

KUCHING (Sept 24): There is a need to upgrade the infrastructure at Mulu Airport, especially the damaged toilets and seats, said Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

He said this is because the Mulu National Park is a tourist destination that receives many visitors from abroad.

“The number of tourists visiting Mulu Airport is increasing every year, which shows the airport should be upgraded to comply with the required standards,” he said in a statement today.

This comes after Lee conducted a surprise inspection of the existing infrastructure and equipment at the airport recently.

He revealed that as of August this year, the number of visitors using the airport was 58,446 and that number is expected to increase to 88,000 visitors by December 2023 compared to 72,119 visitors in 2022.

Lee also divulged that the Malaysia Airports Sdn Bhd (MASB) will also replaced the Ultra Large Foam Tender, which is new at the Mulu Airport.

“This is to strengthen the services of the Airport Fire Rescue Services Unit at the airport,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the Sarawak Transport Ministry in collaboration with aviation stakeholders, namely MASB, Malaysian Ministry of Transport, MASWings and Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia, organised a Cultural Aviation Safety Awareness Campaign at the Mulu Airport from Sept 22-23.