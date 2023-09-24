Over 2,000 turn up for World Heart Day 2023 celebration in Kuching

KUCHING (Sept 24): Over 2,000 participants turned up for the World Heart Day 2023 celebration held at the Sarawak State Library today.

According to Organising chairperson Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu, this marked the largest event that the foundation has ever hosted in its history.

“World Heart Day is a worldwide event that unites individuals, families, communities, organisations, and governments in activities aimed at prioritising heart health.

“This year’s campaign, ‘Use Heart Know Heart’, focuses on the essential step of knowing our hearts first,” she said.

Among the activities held during the celebration were Walk-A-Mile, entertainment, a lucky draw and free healthcare screening.

On another note, Jamilah stated that the foundation’s current project is raising RM2.6 million for the purchase of a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine for Sibu Hospital.

She said RM1.74 million has been successfully raised through corporate and individual donors but are still short of RM860,000.

“The present machine in Sibu Hospital is near-end-of-life condition, which is crucial as it serves a vast area that includes Mukah and Sarikei Divisions,” she added.

Also present at the officiating ceremony was Minister of Women, Family and Community Development, Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri; Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan; Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability, Dr Hazland Abang Hipni; and National Population and Family Development Board Malaysia Chairman, Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim.