Padang Merdeka was empty: A foreshadowing?

ON Sept 16, I went to Padang Merdeka. In the middle of most big towns in Sarawak, there are (or ‘were’?) open grounds called ‘Central Padang’ where major events would be celebrated.

I remember as a little kindergarten kid, I joined my school-mates to assemble at the Central Padang in Sibu. Yes, the very Central Padang where the first Governor of Sarawak was assassinated some years earlier.

There we were, smartly dressed in our school uniforms, lined up in a neat parade. I think it was in celebration of the coronation of the Queen of England. We were given a few sweets and a bottle of lemonade, a little flag to wave. It was a joyous occasion for the British Empire at the time.

So, on Sept 16, 2023, I went to the Padang Merdeka in Kuching, expecting an equally joyous and celebrative gathering.

But, no! It was empty and forlorn.

What? September 16, isn’t that the day 60 years ago when we discarded the colonial yoke and joined North Borneo, Singapore and Malaya to form (sic) the new nation Malaysia?

I drove around the city, expecting it to be festooned with flags. Then again no, no flags except for the hotels and a few government buildings where the Malaysia and Sarawak ensigns were flown. Then I found one street where every shop flew a flag, and they were the Sarawak state flags!

Hmm…

In literature, there is a term called ‘foreshadowing’. It is a writing device that gives an indication, a hint of what is to come.

If I were of religious bent, I would say ‘the writing is on the wall’.

As a Sarawakian, maybe the more apt term is to say ‘jait burong’. For indeed, how can we let the most momentous day of our nation pass without a song, much less a dance?

Perhaps, I am being overtly pessimistic, being too much ‘the glass is half empty’ type.

Later, I was told that there was a celebration of sorts at the Kuching Indoor Stadium, which only has a capacity of a few thousands.

However, and more importantly, anybody who’s anybody was there – the VVIPs and connected people.

Most of us, the ‘hoi polloi’, the commoners, were not aware of this event.

However, I understand virtually the full Federal Cabinet, led by the Prime Minister, was there.

Apart from the Prime Minister Datuk Sri Anwar Ibrahim, who gave the keynote address, our Premier was given the honour of giving a key speech to address all the Chief Ministers of all the other states of Malaysia.

So, our MPs and leaders were gloriously feted, but the general public was left in the cold.

Then I was reminded that on the two weeks before, Aug 31, there was a big do at Padang Merdeka – concert, music, fireworks, and I presume speeches.

Yes, Malaysia Day was celebrated on Aug 31!

This is very telling. We all know that Malaysia was formed on Sept 16, 1963. It was mentioned umpteenth times. I personally have written at least three articles on it. So much so that my friends said I sound like a broken record.

What were we celebrating on the day of August? I know it is a significant day for Malaya, for on Aug 31, 1957, Malaya gained its independence and at Padang Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur where Tunku Abdul Rahman shouted triumphantly, ‘Merdeka’, seven times.

I know it was a momentous day for Malaya and perhaps, they’re celebrating the acquisition of the two Borneo states to form the Greater Malaya – Malaysia.

It appears that Sarawak and Sabah are regarded as mere appurtenances to Malaya and thus, it follows that the state wealth and power, with a few exceptions, flow to the Federal.

As the pat Spanish expression goes: “Mi casa, su casa”, meaning: “My house, is your house”.

For years, the Federal Government was under a coalition of parties, the Barisan Nasional (BN).

Though the Sarawak ruling parties were also in the BN, but we were merely insignificant partners and our interest could be ignored with impunity.

So, while ‘mi casa, su casa’ but ‘su casa, NOT mi casa’. So, we were reduced to pleading to ‘Big Brother’ Malaya for a bigger allocation of the federal budget, usually in vain.

In recent years, the national politics took a drastic turn. With the emergence of Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) the erstwhile all-powerful alliance BN disintegrated.

Now, it is a hung Parliament with all the different parties frantically trying to coalesce to form the national government.

The Sarawak coalition of parties abruptly left the BN and changed its name to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS). And now the ‘Little Brother’ has morphed into the ‘King Maker’. A block of 31 seats at the federal government is nothing to sniff at.

Perhaps I read too much into it. That Malaysia Day was celebrated in the confines of the Sports Stadium and the participants limited primarily of VVIPs appears to be a strategy of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The Sarawak block vote of our 31 MPs out of the 222-seat Federal Parliament is crucial to whichever political faction vying for power in Malaysia. As far as Peninsular Malaysia is concerned, the key strategy is to win over the politicians who the people of Sarawak, through successive elections, have firmly installed as their representatives.

However, to take the Sarawakians at large for granted might be foolhardy. Just wooing the elected members of Parliament from Sarawak might not be enough.

There has been much talk about the so-called ‘Green Wave’ (the emergence of fundamentalist Islam) in Peninsular Malaysia.

Anwar Ibrahim is well aware of the siren song of the 2R (Race and Religion) as a powerful political tool on the other side of the sea – well, maybe one of two Rs: Religion.

After all, Anwar was one of the earlier presidents of Angkatan Belia Islam Malaysia (ABIM), the Muslim Youth Movement founded in 1971. In fact, he was one of the founders of the movement.

Seeing the success of the ‘Green Wave’ in the last elections in Malaya, with virtual clean sweep in the three northern states, to consolidate position Anwar Ibrahim might be tempted to adopt the adage: “If you can’t beat them, join them.”

However, there is a ‘Wave’ too in Sarawak – it is under the slogan ‘Sarawak for Sarawakians’ (S4S) and its vision of the future of Sarawak is not the same as the ‘Green Wave’.

Our politicians might do well to remember that they are put in positions of power by the people who subscribe to the S4S vision.