Police probing alleged assault of foreigner in Batu Kawa

KUCHING (Sep 24): The police are investigating an alleged assault of a foreigner at a restaurant in Jalan MJC Batu Kawa here after a closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the incident went viral on social media yesterday.

Padawan district police acting chief DSP Lim Jaw Shyong, in a statement late last night, said a police report on the incident was received at 1.09pm yesterday.

“In his police report, the 37-year-old complainant stated that he came across a Facebook post in which a female Indonesian was allegedly forced to drink a liquid from a glass, and was slapped and punched in the head by a male suspect at a local restaurant at Jalan MJC Batu Kawa.”

Lim said upon receiving the report, personnel from the Padawan District Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) were despatched to the scene for further investigation.

He said the suspect, a 24-year-old man – along with the victim and her boyfriend were located.

“The victim was immediately referred to Sarawak General Hospital for further treatment and was treated as an outpatient.

“All witnesses of the incident have been summoned to provide statements at the district police headquarters,” he added.

The case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code, for voluntarily causing hurt, which provides for an imprisonment of up to one year, a fine, or both.

Following the incident, Lim said the Indonesian Consulate in Kuching has been contacted, and the victim was referred to the consulate for their care for the time being.

He pointed out that there was no indication of gang involvement in this case and advised the public to refrain from making any negative speculations about the incident to avoid complicating the ongoing police investigation.