Pro esports athletes: Living out their dreams

THE electronic gaming business has been around for many decades, but should you ask people, say 15 years ago, if playing video games could someday become a career, many would scoff at such a notion.

Now, we have electronic sports (esports) – a segment that had a humble beginning in the arcades and at home, before growing to become a major part of the global gaming industry worth around US$300 billion (more than RM1 trillion).

For many gaming enthusiasts, the idea of becoming a full-time esports player these days is no longer an impossible dream, but like other major sectors, the fame and fortune do conceal the hard, cold-slapping reality of it all.

“For us full-time players, we spend countless hours honing our skills, studying strategies, and participating in intense practice sessions. Gaming is no longer a hobby for us; it is already a way of life,” says Salman Moda-alay Macarambon, 26, a member of Bountee Esports, the champion team of Pesta Gedong Mobile Legend Bang Bang (MLBB) Tournament 2023 that was held in July.

According to the Filipino, one significant thing that every professional esports player has to sacrifice is time.

“We dedicate most of our waking hours to this craft. Many of us have rigorous training schedules that can be between six and 10 hours a day, often divided into practice sessions, individual skills-building, team discussions, and review sessions.

“Such level of commitment means that we often give up our time with family and friends, for social events, and other activities,” said Salman, who together with Emanuel Cervantes Candelaria, 18, are the Bountee Esports members from the Philippines.

Others in the crew are Chua Yu Hao, aged 24, from Kapit; Andrian Lukas, 17, from Bau District; and Marcellus Meredius, 20, from Johor.

‘Unique lifestyle’

According to Salman, every dedicated esports player has a unique lifestyle that revolves around his or her gaming career.

He acknowledges that sitting in front of a computer or any other mobile devices for long hours can lead to issues such as eye strain, back pains, and other posture-related problems.

“To combat these issues, players often incorporate exercise and stretching routines into their schedules, making sure that they take care of their bodies amidst such a demanding lifestyle.

“Still, such challenges and sacrifices are not only the things that define the life of a full-time esports player – there are also the opportunities and invaluable experiences.

“I get the chance to travel around, compete in tournaments and events, meet fellow gamers, and build connections,” says Salman, who has showcased his skills in various tournaments, most notably in the Moonton Professional League (MPL).

His journey in the MPL began in Season 9 of the Philippines edition. Playing as a roamer for Team TNC, he impressed everyone with his strategic gameplay and exceptional teamwork.

For the record, TNC is a Southeast Asian multi-gaming organisation of Philippine net cafe chain TheNet.Com.

In Season 10 of MPL Philippines, Salman represented Team Secret TNC, where despite facing tough competitions, he played the role of a roamer with good precision that helped his team secure a commendable seventh placing.

He also participated in Season 11 of MPL Malaysia, also representing Team Secret.

‘Challenges and rewards’

Concurring with Salman, Emanuel admits that life of a full-time esports player can be rewarding, but it comes with its own set of challenges.

“An esports player’s earnings depend on tournament winnings, sponsorships, and streaming revenues.

“This means that esports players, like myself, must always be on the top of the game, constantly seeking opportunities to showcase our skills and most importantly, secure sponsorships.

“Despite these challenges, I remain relentless.

“The life of a full-time esports player may seem glamorous from the outside, but it requires a tremendous amount of dedication, sacrifice, and hard work,” says Emanuel, who has also made a name for himself in the MPL.

Similar to Salman, he started out in Season 9 of MPL Philippines as a mid laner for NEXPLAY EVOS.

Despite being relatively new, Emanuel impressed everyone with his strategic gameplay and quick reflexes, and thanks to him, NEXPLAY EVOS placed fifth in the tournament.

Emanuel maintained his stellar form for Season 10 of MPL Philippines, again representing NEXPLAY EVOS and in that season, he helped his team grab a respectable seventh placing.

‘Tons and tons of practice’

For Yu Hao, Andrian and Marcellus, their lives as full-time esports players are all about ‘tons and tons of practice’.

“For nearly eight hours every day, we must practise our game over and over.

“We adhere to this strict schedule six days a week, with one day off,” says Andrian.

“Getting enough sleep each night is also very important, as it helps improve one’s ability to make quick decisions and also improves memory. A split-second decision can change the entire outcome of a competition,” Yu Hao interjects.

Adding on, Marcellus says: “Practice time is essentially playing the same game that regular gamers play, over and over again. So, good mental health and good nutrition are very important.”

According to Bountee Esports team manager Jasper Lee, an esports player requires a combination of skills, dedication and passion for competitive gaming.

“Good players must possess exceptional skills, which include sharp hand-eye coordination, quick reaction times, good strategic thinking, and ample game knowledge.

“To stay on top, players need to invest significant time and effort into their training and practice. This involves playing for hours each day, reviewing gameplay footage, analysing strategies, and constantly improving their skills.”

Lee says since many esports games involve team-based competitions, the ability to work well with one’s teammates and having effective communications are crucial.

“Every player must possess mental toughness because they face intense pressure during any competition. Not only that, they need to have strong mental resilience to overcome setbacks.”

Amidst all this, physical wellness is a must, stresses Lee.

“Although esports may not have the same physical demands as in most other regular sports, maintaining physical health is still essential for the players.

“Regular exercise, a balanced diet, and good healthy habits contribute significantly towards improving their focus, alertness and overall well-being.

“I always ensure that my team maintains professionalism and conduct. They are representatives of this team and their sponsors, so maintaining a professional attitude and conduct is crucial – this includes respecting their opponents, acting responsibly on social media, and upholding the values of fair play.”

‘Dispelling myths’

Lee also says there is a misperception of this game being a purely isolated and sedentary activity, which may have stemmed from the fact that esports players do spend a significant amount of time practising their game individually.

He admits that there are many people who whenever they hear the word ‘esports’, the image that immediately pops up in their head would be that of a lazy gamer in a room, living an unhealthy and unproductive lifestyle.

“The players actually engage in team activities, discussions and competitions.

“They are, in a way, not much different from the athletes in many regular sports. It is a team sport – they often train and analyse game strategies together, building strong bonds,” says Lee.

“We’re not simply lounging around, playing video games for hours on end.

“We spend an enormous amount of time practising, refining our techniques, and honing our skills,” adds Andrian.

Another misconception is that esports is not a real sport, to which all members of Bountee Esports strongly disagree.

“Esports is a legitimate sport that demands physical and mental prowess, and also the ability to strategise fast,” Marcellus points out.

“Just like any regular sports, esports requires quick coordination, quick reflexes and an understanding of team dynamics. We all follow a rigorous training routine.

“The competitive nature, the pressure-filled tournaments, and the drive to succeed – all are hallmarks of a ‘real’ sport.”

Yu Hao remembers how his friends, upon learning about him playing esports, thought he was stupid.

“People think those who join esports are those who are stupid in their studies – I have heard this way too often.

“We’re not stupid – we just have different talents and our intelligence is being used in gaming. The skills that we have are different from the casual gamers,” he underlines.

Another claim is in esports, there are no career prospects.

Both Emanuel and Salman smile.

“Professional esports players can earn substantial incomes through prize money, sponsorships, streaming revenues, and merchandise sales.

“With the rise of many leagues and tournaments, players now have the chance to earn more.

“The financial rewards can be life-changing, offering young talents an avenue to earn a living doing what they love,” says Salman, as Emanuel nods.