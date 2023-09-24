Rasda renamed to Mid Rajang Development Agency, says Kanowit MP

KANOWIT: The Rascom Development Agency (Rasda) has been renamed to the Mid Rajang Development Agency, said Kanowit MP Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

He said the agency is now known by its new name, even though there was no official letter for the name change yet from the state government.

“But obviously the project is a bit slow. I am not very clear about the matter even though I am said to be appointed as the chairman of the agency.

“At this stage, there are many projects that have been approved by the state government and we will appoint a special duty officer but that is not finalised yet.

“That is why we do not have an office yet, even though a place is already available at the Sibu Resident Office,” he said in his speech when officiating the closing ceremony of the Kanowit Festival here today.

For the record, the formation of the agency was announced by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg on Nov 17, 2022 when he visited Nanga Ngungun.

The premier had also announced RM1.5 billion funding for the agency, which will spur the development in four state constituencies namely Machan and Ngemah in Kanowit; and Tamin and Kakus in Selangau.

According to Aaron, who is also Unity Minister, they have engaged a Malaysian consultant based in the United Kingdom for the project.

“He (the consultant) is now waiting for the state government’s decision on when to commence the projects under the agency. We already have a briefing session with the premier together with the consultant,” he said.

He called on the people in Kanowit and Selangau to be patient waiting for the formation of the agency to be completed.

“When all is set up, we will organise a big workshop together with the people in Selangau and Kanowit for them to contribute their ideas on what to be included in projects under the agency,” he said.

Speaking to reporters later, Aaron said the objective of the agency is to improve the household income of the people in Kanowit and Selangau through the agriculture sector using modern technology.

He added the target is to export agriculture products both locally and overseas.

“We have been given a RM1.5 billion fund to be used as we wish, depending on what we want to implement in the four constituencies.

“This is what we can decentralisation whereby authority is given to the local community to decide on what they want.

“This is a good move and we rarely see this. In Sarawak, we are blessed because our premier understands. He set up about 10 development agencies from Lawas to Kuching, and each agency is given their own funding,” he said.

Also present were Machan assemblyman Allan Siden Gramong, Ngemah assemblyman Anyi Jana, National Archive director general Dato Jaafar Sidek Abdul Rahman, political secretaries to the Premier, Susan Clement and Maurice Giri, Sarawak National Unity and Integration Department director Dirwana Azool and Kanowit district officer Jackline August.