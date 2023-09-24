Seasoned ‘Keling’ competitor proud of his heritage

LARRY Walter Brauh Dian’s involvement in the ethnic male pageant arena reflects his deep interest in preserving his Iban culture, as his way of ensuring that it would not be ‘swallowed up’ in modern times.

The 23-year-old diploma graduate has so far competed in nine ‘Keling’ competitions since 2021 when he won Mister Cultural Sarawak Festival Gawai Kaamatan Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) in Perak, where he also clinched the ‘Mr Popular’ and ‘Mr Best Costume’ subsidiary titles.

In Iban, the word ‘Keling’ translates to ‘warrior’, and with this association, every contestant of this ethnic male pageant must convey the namesake elements in his appearance and presentation especially through his costume, as well as in his outlook, demeanour and showmanship.

Larry, who hails from Nanga Merit at Batang Rajang in Kapit but is now living in Sibu, acknowledges the recognition and attention that come with the title, but his participation goes beyond these things.

“I’m passionate about my heritage, and I am honoured to be able to present it through ‘Keling’ competitions, but it goes beyond getting a name for it.

“Yes, it feels great to win titles, but my presentation goes beyond looking good in my traditional costume. It is about the value and significance of my Iban culture, and my responsibility to portray it in the most authentic way.

“I, myself, must know the story of my heritage. You can wear the most exquisite costume and accessories, but without knowledge about every piece of it, it is no more than just an outfit,” says the well-spoken youth.

Meticulous

Larry says ever since he was a little boy, he has always been fascinated by the unique patterns and accessories of the ‘Ngepan Iban Laki’ (Iban men’s traditional costume), especially the feathers on the headgear.

“When an Iban man wearing it, paired together with a woman in her full ‘ngepan’, it’s just a regal sight – the ‘Keling’ and the ‘Kumang’ (Princess).”

On the warrior’s headgear, Larry says he is ‘obsessed’ with the feather embellishment.

“The headgear is called ‘lelanjang’. It’s just beautiful. The maker, back in the olden days, used real hornbill feathers, but now with strict wildlife protection laws, they are substituted with faux feathers.”

Then there is the ‘lampit’ (silver belt) that helps secure the ‘sirat’ (loincloth), together with silver bangles and neck accessories that complete the whole male ‘ngepan’ look.

Larry gets very specific about the necklaces.

“There are ‘Marik Leka Pelaga’ made from smooth red glass beads; the shorter ‘Marik Buah Puru’ made from silver, with each piece shaped like a big chunk of seed; the ‘Marik Leka Peria’, also from metal and each shape resembles the seed of ‘peria’ (bitter gourd); and the ‘Rajut’, made from wild boar’s tusks, with the main piece fashioned into the shape of a crescent.

“These are not just ornaments, just so you know. They are considered talismans, meant to protect the wearer from mortal danger and evil spells,” he explains.

Active involvement

Larry is very serious when it comes to ethnic male pageant. To him, everything must be as it should be, down to the walk especially during the performing segment.

“For this, I give my 200 per cent, long before the rehearsals start.

“I have discovered that good results never betray good preparations. Even if I did not get first place, the judges and the audience would definitely feel my presence.”

It is interesting to learn that the ‘Keling’ pageant adopts Iban names for the first and second-runner titles, which are ‘Laja’ and ‘Bungai Nuing’, respectively.

For the ‘Kumang’ pageant, the second and third place titles are called ‘Lulong’ and ‘Selinggar Matahari’, respectively.

Larry’s other win is the ‘Keling Gawai Lundu 2022’, which he describes as the ‘one of the most nerve-wracking experience’ of his life.

“I was so nervous because it was my first participation in a ‘Keling’ competition outside the central region. I was an outsider, and making me even more nervous was that my loyal supporters were unable to be with me in Lundu.

“I did not just have butterflies in my stomach – there was thunder and lightning inside there too!” he laughs.

Nonetheless, Larry accepted the challenge and performed to the best of his ability.

“I guess you must dare yourself to be bold in doing things outside your comfort zone.

“Fortunately, my performance that night stole the hearts of the judges and the Lundu crowd, earning me the crown,” he recalls.

Last year was quite a commendable season for Larry, having placed ‘Laja’ in Keling Gawai Bintulu; ‘Bungai Nuing’ in ‘Keling Chaps N Cassidy Fitness (CCF) 2022’, also in Bintulu; and fourth place in ‘Keling Mizta Otine (MO) Sarawak State-Level 2022, held in Sibu.

“I set a target of joining up to two events in a year, while my age still allows it.

“As with other pageants, ‘Keling’ also has an age requirement – between 18 and 35 years old. The contestants must also be single, never been married.

“I may not keep participating until I’m 35, but I do foresee a point when I would become a mentor to someone who is just passionate about his native heritage as I am,” says Larry.

“I guess this is where I can put my Diploma in Performing Arts into good use,” he chuckles.

Speaking of his diploma, Larry says he always incorporates his knowledge in performing arts to complement his presentation.

“It began with my first pageant, the UPSI ‘Keling’ in 2021.

“I placed ‘Laja’ in the ‘Selangau Carnival Keling 2023’ in July, where I also bagged the second-place prize in the ‘Best Talent’ category.

“Last month, I won ‘Best Costume’ and ‘Best Talent-Meet N Greet’ awards of ‘Keling Kumang Raban Ngepan Iban (RNI) – Borneo Island 2023’, hosted at Meritz Hotel Miri.

“Overall, I was in the Top 6 of this regional-level ‘Keling’ competition.”

Larry’s involvement has not been only on the physical stage. Right after his debut in this arena, he entered the ‘Keling Piala YB Christopher Gira 2021’, which was run online.

His entry earned him a spot in the Top 20 list.

Support and encouragement

Larry regards his father Dian Imang and mother Duling Lenjau as his ‘true-blue hardcore supporters’.

“Mum and Dad are just amazing. They have been supporting me non-stop. I owe all my achievements to them.

“They always remind me to be humble.”

Larry also remembers how his mother, upon learning about him making the cut for the Keling RNI 2023 Borneo Island’s grand finale, immediately told all members from her side of the family in Miri to go all out in supporting him.

“Imagine that! I had my own cheerleading troupe in Miri! It really motivated me to really go for it.

“I’m also grateful to my closest friends, who have never stopped supporting me.

“Not to forget, my super-talented make-up artist who always delivers the best results,” he says.

‘Learning from challenges’

Larry admits that it is not always rosy being an ethnic pageant contestant.

“It looks glamorous, but let me make it be known that behind the glitz, there is a full list of commitments that one must stick to.

“Self-discipline is paramount. The pageant’s schedule is very tight, and you must never skip it. The schedule is there for a reason – to ensure smooth running of the event.

“When you adhere to the schedule, you are respecting everyone’s time, and when you do this, people around you can clearly see the type of attitude and personality that you have.

“Make no excuses if you want to achieve something. For me, I’m serious about ‘Keling’ competitions, so when it comes to travelling, spending some money for accommodation, attending try outs and rehearsals – I consider those as my commitments.

“Again, this reflects your seriousness and not only that, you are leading by example for the next generation of contestants as well.”

In encouraging more Iban young men to join ethnic male pageants – or the typical male pageants, for that matter – Larry also reminds them to be fully prepared physically, mentally and emotionally.

“Mentally, because the judges also assess you on your general knowledge. You cannot just stand on the stage like a lump when a judge asks you a question, right? The best contestants are those who manage to connect a judge’s question, no matter how simple it is, with relevant current issues or situations.

“Especially in ethnic pageants, you must really know your native culture and customs.”

Larry says it is also important to have strong emotional intelligence because there are times when things are not going one’s way.

“Of course, I enter a competition to win, but if things don’t turn out the way I want it to be, I must remain poised and look on the bright side of the situation. Be happy for and supportive to those who make it, and never let envy take control of you. Be a better man, and you’ll see things getting better for you.”

The physical aspects also play a major role, adds Larry, and they are not just about good looks.

“Yes, it’s a pageant and you must look presentable. However, in a ‘Keling’ competition, your ‘ngepan’ can weigh as much as 15 kilogrammes. Imagine holding that weight for hours throughout the competition – not to mention, performing in that heavy costume!

“You would not want to show to the judges that you are struggling on stage, would you?

“Already, the name of the contest is ‘Keling’, so you must be strong,” he adds.

‘Always proud of heritage’

Larry reiterates his commitment of upholding his Iban culture through his participation in ethnic male pageants.

“My journey will not stop at just being a contestant. Like I said before, I aspire to become a mentor.

“Already, many young Ibans are unaware or somewhat ignorant of their traditions in this modern era.

“We must fight for its survival. I believe that culture can co-exist harmoniously with modernisation.

“If given the opportunity, I would want to be a part of an international ethnic male pageant one day.

“That said, we, the Iban community, must continue to uphold our native heritage for the next generation. If not us, who else can it be?”