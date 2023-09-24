Seven men arrested in Ops Mabuk at Miri-Bintulu road

MIRI (Sept 24): Seven men were arrested in a police anti-drink driving operation dubbed ‘Ops Mabuk’ at the Miri-Bintulu road.

Miri district police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said the seven individuals, aged between 25 and 68, were arrested due to results showing alcohol levels above the prescribed level.

“The arrests were made through an Ops Mabuk operation which started at 11pm on Saturday and ended at 4.30am today at the Miri-Bintulu road.

“A total of 14 members of the Miri District Police Headquarters’ Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division were involved in the operation,” he said in a statement today.

Alexson said they were arrested under Section 45A (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and were taken to the police station for further action.

He added that if convicted, the person could be imprisoned for up to two years, fined between RM10,000 and RM30,000 and disqualified from holding a driving licence for two years.

He also advised the public not to drive while under the influence of alcohol, as this can endanger the driver themselves or other road users.

During the operation, the team inspected 95 vehicles and issued 79 summonses for various offences.