Time to focus on Thailand’s outlook in 4Q23

AFTER sluggish performance in the past eight months, we see higher potential upside for investing into Thailand equities in the remainder of 2023 given the subsiding political unrest and where tourism activities usually pick up.

In our previous piece on Thailand ‘Thailand Outlook 2Q23 – Recovery play comes with caveats’, where we were neutral on the Thailand economic outlook for 2Q23 as their economic outlook looks increasingly uncertain than most anticipate it to be, as exports and tourism may not be able to live up to expectations as the global economy goes into a tailspin.

Since our last update, Thai equities, represented by the SET Index, is down 0.45 per cent (total return in local currency terms) as of September 4, 2023. This is in tandem with its Asean peers, where the Asean region lags behind global markets.

Entering into the 2H23, despite ongoing headwinds such as deteriorating global growth, we see renewed optimism in Thailand’s economic outlook as Thailand is about to enter the peak tourism season along with resilient domestic economic growth and the tail end of the political turmoil.

Resilient domestic economy in the sea of uncertainty

The Thai economy has shown slower yet still positive economic growth in the 2Q23. Thailand’s gross domestic product expanded 1.8 per cent year on year (y-o-y) in the 2Q23, below the market expectations of 3.1 per cent y-o-y.

The slowdown in the 2Q economic growth was mostly due to the slowdown in fixed investments owing to the uncertainty in the general election luring investors away.

Meanwhile, the contraction in government spending and weaker export growth also dragged down the economic growth.

As a result, the detraction in other GDP components has offset the stronger growth in private consumption. Citing the increasingly challenging macro environment, the NESDB revised its GDP outlook for this year at 2.5-3.0 per cent from a previous projection of 2.7-3.7 per cent.

Moving forward, Thailand’s GDP y-o-y is set to grow at a stronger pace in both 3Q23 and 4Q23 and catching out with the leaders in Asean, Malaysia, and Indonesia on the backdrop of the peak travel season, with 5.0 per cent y-o-y growth.

The S&P Global Thailand Manufacturing PMI declined from its peak in April 2023, signaling a slowdown in overall business conditions but remains in the expansionary territory, driven by new orders rising for the third straight month but at a softer rate of growth from April’s record.

Survey respondents indicated concerns over the economic and political environment weighing on their optimism. Moving forward, as the economy is heading towards an end of the political turmoil, we expect to see a recovery in business confidence.

Inflationary pressure does not exist in Thailand

When global central bankers struggle to fight inflation, the Bank of Thailand seems to be a step ahead in taming down inflation. The country’s untrumpeted success is seriously taming prices to the point where officials might want to think about easing up, lest the economy slows too much.

Thailand’s headline CPI inflation rate eased to 0.38 per cent y-o-y in July 2023 compared with 0.53 per cent y-o-y in May 2023 and below the market forecast of 0.64 per cent y-o-y, yet a slight increase compared to 0.23 per cent y-o-y in June.

The pace of consumer price increases signified a dramatic decline from almost eight per cent y-o-y in August 2022. This showed that the BoT, in contrast with the US Fed Powell, has embraced transitory. The BoT raised their key interest rates from 0.5 to 2.25 per cent by August 2023, taming down inflation over a one year period.

The inflation data came in well below the BoT’s target inflation rate of one to three per cent, on the verge of a possible deflation, creating leeway for the BoT to pivot away from the current monetary stance.

Apart from that, with the Thai economy showing signs of slower growth, this further bolstered the case for a rate pause in the coming MPC meeting.

Remarkable resilient of Thai Baht

The strength of the Thai Baht used to have a high correlation with the nation’s exports, where at times when there is a net export for trade balance, the Thai Baht tends to appreciate against the greenback.

The recent slowdown in global economic activities has caused a decline in both exports and imports of Thailand, placing their trade balance deficit. While a net import may pose headwinds towards the Thai Baht, the local currency has held up pretty resiliently on a relative basis when compared to its regional peers such as the Chinese yuan and Malaysia ringgit which were sold off in the recent months.

Therefore, we expect the Thai Bhat to continue be resilient moving forward given the expectation of increasing number of tourist arrivals in the coming quarters.

Position for Thailand’s peak season in 4Q23

Thailand’s tourism accounts for 12 per cent of its nation’s GDP. Ever since the reopening of Thailand’s international border, there has been huge influx of tourist arrivals which benefited the tourist dependent country.

Inbound tourist has been picking up, but like the rest of Southeast Asia, Thailand has been blindsided by the modest nature of China’s rebound. The country is seeing influx of Chinese tourists, but it was nothing like the surge that as anticipated when Beijing canceled Covid Zero.

The reopening play in China is taking longer than expected. This slower than expected recovery of Chinese tourists has dampened the sentiment in Thailand.

Moving forward, we expect to see this trend of slower recovery in Chinese tourists to continue, but we think that the tourism sector may see brighter days ahead in the coming quarters, as Thailand tends to witness more tourists’ arrivals during the fourth quarter of the year. This is because of the holiday season and winter season in other countries.

Therefore, we believe this will provide tailwinds towards the recovery play for Thailand, outweighing the slower than expected recovery of Chinese tourists.

The tail end of the political turmoil

The Thai government held its general election on May 14, 2023, which left the nation without a government until recently. This explains the temporary weakness in Thai equities and the outflow in foreign funds from the Thailand market as investors concerned about the outcome. This political deadlock came to an end with Srettha Thavisin’s victory as Thailand’s new prime minister.

All in all, we deemed it as a positive news given the political uncertainty is set aside which could prompt investors relook at this beaten-up market. This would bode well with the Thailand equities as well as the Thai Baht.