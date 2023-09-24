Tropi head: Oil palm among best crops to rehabilitate degraded peatland

KUCHING (Sept 24): Oil palm is one of the best crops for the rehabilitation of degraded peatland, whilst also providing socio-economic advancement, poverty eradication and job opportunities.

In stating this, Sarawak Tropical Peat Research Institute (Tropi) director Datu Dr Lulie Melling said oil palm plantation on peatland is estimated to have provided some five million jobs in the Southeast Asian region.

“With scientific and technology innovation, we have been able to manipulate the tropical peatland, which was once a no man’s land, into one of the most important arable land. We can also domesticate oil palm on peatland and improve its yield.

“Thus, it is vital to understand the complexity and challenges of peatland development pertaining to issues of sustainability and economic usefulness,” she said.

She was speaking at a forum titled ‘Discover the Hidden Treasure: The Tropical Peatland of Sarawak’ at Tropi’s auditorium in Kota Samarahan yesterday.

Lulie also stressed the importance of having a big pool of local peatland experts and scientists to facilitate meaningful discussions, adding the younger generation should be encouraged to explore peatland research to drive the industry forward.

Without the availability of local experts, she said the institute needs to rely on international collaborations to enhance knowledge and expedite the current research works.

Peatland research, she pointed out, is critical considering that 70 per cent of the total peatland area in the country, spanning 2.4 million hectares, is located in Sarawak.

“Sarawak is very well-respected in international forums on the commitment of the state government on peatland research, and our progression has been very good,” she said.

In this regard, Lulie hoped the organisation of Tropi would be better structured to oversee research and development works carried out on peatland, aside from the funding requirement.