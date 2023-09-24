Uggah: Preparations for PBB special convention in Betong in full swing

KUCHING (Sept 24): Preparations are in full swing for the coming Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Special Convention for Betong zone next month, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The Bukit Saban assemblyman said the convention will be held at Dewan Tan Sri Datuk Amar Stephen Kalong Ningkan in Spaoh, Betong on October 8.

“Around 1,400 delegates representing 14 branches in the division will be attending the convention which is held as part of the activities to celebrate Sarawak’s 60th anniversary of independence.

“Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is also PBB president, will be officiating the opening ceremony,” he told reporters when met after a meet-the-people session at his longhouse Rh Mendit Unsu in Penom near Spaoh today.

Uggah, who is PBB Bukit Saban branch chairman, said the Betong convention will be the second of such events following the convention in Kuching yesterday.

He also said that two more conventions will be held in other divisions later.

On the Betong convention, Uggah who is also PBB deputy president, said there will be two main agendas.

“The first agenda is for members in the division to know and understand the policies and programmes under the state’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 so that they can participate in them.

“This strategy is, after all, to bring Sarawak, including Betong Division, towards faster and new heights of development, progress and prosperity by the year 2030,” he said.

For the second agenda, he said some resolutions will be presented.

“One of them is for our PBB members to remain strong and united in giving their full support to our president and the party leadership.

“We will also reflect on our struggles and achievements since gaining our independence 60 years ago.

“We also want for PBB to remain strong, relevant and to continue as the backbone of the state administration,” he said.

He added that he will be attending a meeting in Betong to finalise the programme and activities for the convention this Tuesday (Sept 26).

Earlier, Uggah participated in a dialogue session with owners of the Jubilee Occupation Tickets (JOT) from several longhouses in Ulu Paku and Lempaong Anyut.

The JOTs were issued in 1953 by the British colonial government to rubber planters in the division which would allow them to plant and sell rubber.

Betong MP Dr Richard Rapu, political secretary to the premier Roseline Mapong, Betong Land and Survey Department superintendent Moris Nayup and divisional engineer Jason Ng were among those who joined Uggah at the session.