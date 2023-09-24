Wild vegetables add variety to a healthy diet

THE idea for this week’s article struck me during a trip to the ‘pasar tamu’ (farmers and jungle produce market) in Serian town, where I saw a wide variety of wild vegetables being sold by the traders.

It is not a surprise that Sarawak has tons of wild fruits and vegetables, owing to the vast areas of underdeveloped land extending to southern Borneo, on the Kalimantan part where I visited in July this year.

Abundant sunshine, rainfall and warm temperature are factors contributing to the profuse diversity of plants in this land. Amongst them, we have mushrooms, fruits, flowers and edible parts on aerial or underground roots, and local villagers collect them as each has a distinctive flavour, making it good for food as well as for sale at the markets.

The city folks and town dwellers, however, may hesitate on this as many are unsure of the nutritional value and the right way of preparation.

Take bamboo shoots, for instance. There are several varieties that may taste bitter if not boiled first before cooking them for dinner. Some types, on the other hand, can be eaten right after being picked as they have that biteable firmness and delicate sweetness to them.

Nevertheless, here are some wild produce listed according to general categories, which are generally accepted by consumers.

Wild mushrooms

It is generally agreed, I would say, to put this on top of the list. Mushrooms are found in forests or cleared fields, thriving on a wide variety of substrates such as dump heap, straw, grass, rotting wood and even organic waste. Do be warned that some are very toxic – the onus of identifying which is which must be put upon by the experienced pickers who have the experience and knowledge. Nowadays, many types of edible mushrooms are being cultivated commercially for domestic and overseas markets, but there are also varieties that we import from other countries. Generally, mushrooms contain some minerals and carbohydrates, and also high moisture. Among the local wild varieties are the ‘kulat buah’, ‘kulat bibir’, ‘kulat jelutong’ and ‘kulat perut manok’. The tree-ear fungus, popular in Chinese cooking, as well as the ‘Lai Chi Kang’ dessert’s ingredient, the snow fungus, are now grown commercially.

‘Paku’ (Ferns)

Ferns stand as another favourite choice. There are terrestrial ferns found in the swampy localities along rivers. The young ferns, with lender leaves, are best fried with ‘bilis’ (local anchovies) and ‘sambal belacan’. Among the often-available varieties are the ‘paku ikan’, ‘midin’ and ‘nyeral’. However, due to massive demands from restaurants, especially the popular seafood centres, the commercial planting of ‘midin’ and ‘paku’ have been initiated in several areas, including an estate in Kuala Baram.

As mentioned earlier, wild ferns thrive in wet, swampy land. Should you live near such area, remove the weeds and other unwanted grasses and plants to let the ferns get all that sunlight. Trim the taller parts of the plant to boost growth. If you are up for it, fertilise them regularly with chicken manure.

Ferns are very nutritious – they have high fibre content and are rich in antioxidants. However, there are some concerns about the content of the carcinogenic ‘ptaquiloside’ in ferns, said to be found in some varieties such as ‘Pteridium aquilinum’ (bracken fern or eagle fern) and the ‘hypolepi’ (beadfern).

Wild fruits and nuts

In Sarawak, we have the ‘terong bulu’ (hairy eggplant), ‘terong Dayak’ or ‘terong assam’ (sour brinjals), ‘petai’ (stinky beans), ‘kepayang’ (pangium – also known as ‘buah keluak’ or ‘football fruit’), ‘empaong’ (Baccaurea lanceolate, a wild relative of the ‘rambai’), and so many other exotic fruits and nuts. Some are now being planted commercially, such as the ‘petai’ and ‘terong Dayak’.

Petai beans come in pods. The seeds are edible, but they do stink – hence, the name – and this odour lingers even hours after eating it. The beans can be consumed young or when they are ripe, or raw, cooked or roasted. The taste can be described as being ‘pleasantly bitter, slightly astringent’. Petai contains high levels of potassium, calcium and phosphorus.

Perhaps not readily available at the farmers market, the ‘terong bulu’ is the fruit of a small shrub with thorny stem and branches. With broad and hairy leaves, the plant is grown from seeds. This ‘terong’ is used in appetisers and soups, especially in fish dishes, owing to its tartness. It has high potassium content.

Leaves and shoots

This category covers the food items deriving from the leaves (ferns included) and flowers (‘bungan kantan’, or ginger blooms), as well as roots (or rhizomes like wild ginger) and shoots (‘rebung’ or bamboo shoots). Especially the ginger flowers, their spicy aroma and mint-like fragrance enhance the flavour of ‘laksa’, or any meat or fish dishes.

Actually, the list is long, but I would like to leave it as it is for now, as I encourage my beloved readers to explore further, especially those wishing to plant them in your gardens.

Happy Gardening!