700 preschools nationwide to be equipped with digital learning tools, 51 in Sarawak have benefitted

KUCHING (Sept 24): Some 700 Community Development Department (Kemas) preschools throughout the country will be equipped with digital learning equipment, said Datuk Rubiah Wang.

The Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development said a total of 51 Kemas preschools in Sarawak have already benefitted from the initiative and it will be continued in phases.

“For Sarawak and Sabah, the ministry is working alongside the Ministry of Communications and Digital to identify Kemas preschools in the rural areas that are still lacking internet access.

“The ministry remains committed to ensuring that Kemas preschool children in rural areas, especially in Sarawak, are not left behind in this digital age,” she told a press conference after closing the state-level ‘Hari Potensi Kemas’ at the Royal Malaysian Customs Academy, here yesterday.

Adding on, Rubiah said her ministry is also currently gathering data on specific areas in Sabah and Sarawak that have village community centres for this transformation programme.

Sarawak, she noted, has received 13 laptops which have been distributed to Kemas educators and teachers as part of efforts to enhance access to digital education.

She further disclosed that the second phase of the transformation programme would involve areas with existing internet infrastructure.

Some Kemas preschools, Rubiah said, have taken the initiative to provide their own digital learning equipment through the collective efforts of the parent-teacher associations and committees.

According to her, Kemas plans to gradually provide equipment or digital devices such as smart TVs, laptops and internet access to the preschools it manages across the state.

“This goes hand in hand with the 21st-century learning that has changed the environment of early childhood education, which has become even more challenging with today’s rapid technological development,” she said.